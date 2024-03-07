2024 Fantasy Baseball: Draft Sleepers from every National League MLB team

Your definition of fantasy baseball sleeper might vary, but the following list contains undervalued players when compared to ADP.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt, SP

Pfaadt struggled after initially getting called up to Arizona last season, but he recorded a 19.1 K-BB% after the All-Star break that would’ve ranked top-15 among starters. He then posted a 3.27 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP with a 24.1 K-BB% (that would’ve ranked behind only Spencer Strider in 2023) over five starts in the playoffs.

Pfaadt curiously remains affordable at draft tables despite owning a strong minor league resume and dominating in the postseason.

Atlanta Braves: Jarred Kelenic, OF

Kelenic is still just 24 years old, and the former top prospect gets a fresh start in Atlanta. He'll hit toward the bottom of the Braves lineup but should get a chance to play every day. Kelenic posted a 181 wRC+ in Single-A as a 19-year-old and possesses a power/speed combo made for fantasy. He could easily go 25/25.

AJ Smith-Shawver is a deeper fantasy sleeper in Atlanta.

Chicago Cubs: Shota Imanaga, SP

Imanaga will be making his MLB debut at 30 years old, and the lefty reportedly flashes strong Stuff+. Most projection systems are bullish, calling for a 1.21 WHIP and a K-BB% that would've been top-20 among starters last season. Imanaga is available more than 200 picks into Yahoo drafts.

Cincinnati Reds: Will Benson, OF

Benson is a former first-round pick who quietly posted a 147 wRC+ against righties last season and plans on improving versus left-handers so he can play every day this year. He totaled 30 steals/homers over just 287 ABs last season and could go 20/30 in 2024. Great American Ballpark has increased homers for LHB an MLB-high 39% over the last three seasons.

Nick Lodolo is also undervalued in Cincinnati, should his leg cooperate.

Colorado Rockies: Brenton Doyle, OF

Doyle strikes out a lot, but his terrific defense should help keep him in Colorado's lineup. Doyle produced 32 homers/steals in fewer than 400 ABs last season despite not taking advantage of Coors Field; he somehow hit just .168 (with a .222 BABIP in the park that boosts hit rate the most) with a 19 wRC+ at home. Doyle ranked in the 99th percentile in Sprint Speed last year and put on 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason.

Sean Bouchard is a deeper fantasy sleeper in Colorado's outfield, as Coors Field continues to provide a huge boost to hitters.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan, SP

Sheehan has been dealing with general soreness but is expected to be ready by Opening Day. He figures to be a big part of a loaded Dodgers' rotation this season after recording a 2.78 SIERA and a staggering 39.1 K% in September (including a start in Coors Field). Sheehan may not pitch deep into games, but he'll rack up wins anyway thanks to a ton of run support.

Miami Marlins: Edward Cabrera, SP

Cabrera's 27.2 K% last season would've ranked 10th among starters if he qualified, just ahead of Gerrit Cole and Zack Wheeler. Control remains the central issue for Cabrera — his 15.2 BB% would've been the highest in MLB — but he could develop into something like an ace should he improve it. There are positive signs, including last season's CSW (28.4%), which would've ranked top-20 (just behind Zac Gallen). Moreover, Cabrera has attacked the strike zone during each of his first two spring starts, a possibly encouraging development for his 2024 outlook.

Milwaukee Brewers: Aaron Ashby, SP

Ashby owns a career major league K% (27.1) that would've ranked top-10 among starters last season. He's dealt with injuries and has worked out of the bullpen some, but Ashby enters 2024 fully healthy and hoping to be part of Milwaukee's starting rotation. The Brewers have multiple rotation openings after trading Corbin Burnes, so Ashby's opportunity will come down to health. There's real upside here for a player going undrafted.

New York Mets: Starling Marte, OF

Marte's season was ruined by migraines and a groin injury last year, but he played in the Winter League and enters 2024 healthy. He's a durability risk and likely in decline at age 35, but he also recorded a 133 wRC+ over 2021-2022 that ranked #22 among hitters — directly behind Matt Olson. Even during last season's injury-ruined campaign, Marte went 24-for-28 on SB attempts (over just 315 ABs) and sported among the highest average exit velocities and Hard-Hit rates of his career. Marte has averaged 39 stolen bases per 600 plate appearances over the last three seasons and owns a career .287 batting average yet is available nearly 225 picks into Yahoo drafts.

Philadelphia Phillies: Orion Kerkering, RP

Kerkering enters the season fighting to win a spot in Philadelphia's bullpen, but he could easily finish it as the team's closer. The Phillies have no obvious candidate to close (lefty José Alvarado likely opens with the role), while Kerkering recorded a 1.51 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 53.2 innings across the minors last year. He also pitched high-leverage innings in the NLCS and already possesses some of the filthiest stuff in baseball. Kerkering has the upside to be a top-five fantasy closer should he get the opportunity in Philadelphia, yet his ADP sits outside 225 picks in Yahoo drafts.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Aroldis Chapman, RP

Chapman's elite fastball returned last season when he posted a 2.95 SIERA (top-10) and the third-best K-BB% (26.9) among relievers. He also recorded the second-best K% (41.4) while punching out 103 batters over 58.1 innings. Meanwhile, David Bednar's K-BB% fell to 17.6 in the second half, and he's currently dealing with right lat tightness, so there are warning signs for the incumbent.

Bednar enters the season as Pittsburgh’s closer (if healthy), but Chapman is a role change away from being one of the most valuable fantasy relievers.

San Diego Padres: Michael King, SP/RP

King was one of baseball's most dominant pitchers last season, including posting a 2.02 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP and 45 strikeouts over 35.2 innings (six starts) after officially joining the rotation in late August. His overall numbers need context considering he spent most of the season pitching from the bullpen, but King's CSW would've ranked second had he qualified — sandwiched between Spencer Strider and Tyler Glasnow. King's K-BB% would've ranked sixth — ahead of Gerrit Cole. King is legit, and he now gets to pitch in the NL West and in Petco Park after being traded to the Padres in the Juan Soto deal during the offseason.

King does have an injury history and is now being asked to start, but his upside is well worth his 142.7 ADP.

Yuki Matsui is also a fantasy sleeper who could quickly emerge as San Diego’s closer.

San Francisco Giants: Kyle Harrison, SP

Harrison is like many young hurlers who need to improve their control, but he might be the best lefty pitching prospect in baseball. He posted a 35.6 K% in Triple-A and will benefit from pitching in a park that dramatically decreases home runs. Harrison oddly struggled mightily against left-handed batters (.333 BAA) once reaching the majors after not surrendering a single home run to a lefty in Triple-A (.171 BAA) all season. He had a 0.87 WHIP with a 25.7 K-BB% against right-handed batters during his brief work in San Francisco, so while both splits figure to regress in 2024, one could view them as quite encouraging. Harrison looked dominant during his spring debut and enters his rookie campaign locked into San Francisco's starting rotation.

A bulked-up Luis Matos is another fantasy sleeper on the Giants.

St. Louis Cardinals: Victor Scott, OF

Scott is a deeper fantasy sleeper who could get a chance in St. Louis sooner than expected. He has some power (he's shown good pull rates in the minors) and "80" grade speed, swiping a mere 94 bases in 132 games across Single- and Double-A last season. A potential Gold Glove centerfielder, Scott could also be a fantasy force soon.

Washington Nationals: MacKenzie Gore, SP

Gore is a former top prospect who finally appears to be figuring it out. His 25.9 K% would've ranked top-15 among starters had he qualified last season, while his 18.2 HR/FB% would've ranked second-highest and is sure to regress. If Gore can take a step forward with his control, he'll be a fantasy steal (250.6 ADP) even while pitching for Washington.