2024 Masters third round tee times: Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa set for final group on Moving Day

We're halfway through the 88th playing of the Masters.
Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa hold a three-way tie for the lead headed into Saturday at Augusta National. The trio all got to 6-under for the week after Friday, though Bryson DeChambeau — who was seen lifting up a massive sign on the course — bogeyed his final hole of the day to drop back. They've got a two-shot lead over the rest of the field.
Tiger Woods isn't too far out of it, either. He's sitting at 1-over on the week and successfully made the cut, which marked his 24th straight made cut at the Masters. That gave him the all-time record and broke a tie with Gary Player and Fred Couples. He'll tee off alongside Tyrrell Hatton on Saturday afternoon.
Here's a full look at Saturday's tee times at Augusta National.
Masters Third Round Tee Times
All times ET
9:35 am: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
9:45 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Russell Henley
9:55 am: José María Olazábal, Luke List
10:05 am: Tom Kim, Jake Knapp
10:15 am: Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
10:25 am: Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray
10:35 am: Chris Kirk, Tony Finau
10:45 am: J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley
10:55 am: Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas
11:05 am: Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee
11:25 am: Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson
11:35 am: Adam Hadwin, Jason Day
11:45 am: Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh
11:55 am: Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
12:05 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry
12:15 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (A)
12:25 pm: Corey Conners, Harris English
12:35 pm: Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore
12:45 pm: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton
12:55 pm: Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole
1:15 pm: Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:25 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover
1:35 pm: Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed
1:45 pm: Ben An, Cam Smith
1:55 pm: Danny Willett, Ryan Fox
2:05 pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
2:15 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon
2:25 pm: Cameron Davis, Collin Morikawa
2:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Højgaard
2:45 pm: Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau