2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 9 of the Paris Games

Before the setting came into play, the Paris Olympics were already guaranteed to be a spectacle.

The best athletes from around the world twist, contort, jump and dive in ways most of us couldn't even imagine. Mix in the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic cities in Paris and its surroundings, and it adds up to a photographer's dream.

Here are some of the best images from Day 9 of the Olympic Games on Sunday from the track to an Eiffel Tower sunset to some of the best in the world celebrating Olympic gold with their families.

Noah Lyles claims 100-meter gold, Olympic glory

USA sprinter Noah Lyles claimed Olympic gold in the 100 meters in a spectacular finish that will stand as one of the signature moments of the Paris Games. The race was so close at the finish line that NBC's broadcast initially called it for Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.

But a photo finish eventually determined what the naked eye could not. Lyles claimed the Olympic title by five-thousandths of a second.

Novak Djokovic, Scottie Scheffler celebrate Olympic gold with their families

Two titans of individual sports each filled a significant gap on their respective résumés. Tennis great Novak Djokovic edged rival Carlos Alcaraz in a two-set thriller to add his first Olympic medal to a career that includes 24 Grand Slam titles.

Scottie Scheffer surged past the field with a scorching final-round 62 to add Olympic gold to a résumé that features two Masters championships and 12 PGA Tour wins. Afterward, each celebrated victory with their families.

France continues to shine

There's no beach in Paris. So how about an Eiffel tower beach volleyball sunset instead?

The Basilica of Sacre Coeur (cycling) and Basilica of Sacre Coeur (kite racing) join the Eiffel Tower as some of the many spectacular backdrops featured in these Paris Games.

Water sports continue to shine

Swimming at the Paris Olympics is concluded. But there's still plenty of action in the water, including kayak competition.