2024 World Series media day takeaways & Yankees vs. Dodgers Game 1 predictions | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Recording from right inside Dodger stadium, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day. From Giancarlo Stanton's opportunity to rewrite his career narrative, the impact of Aaron Judge's calming demeanor on the New York Yankees, to even the character the stadium parking lot might play in the series — the Baseball Bar-B-Cast covers all the biggest storylines.

Jake & Jordan answer fan emails including whether or not the Los Angeles Dodgers are entering a dynasty and what might happen if Shohei Ohtani were to play in left field. Plus, the duo gives their Game 1 predictions.

(2:31) Media day takeaways

(12:22) Giancarlo Stanton expectations

(15:49) Aaron Judge impact

(19:37) Boone vs. Roberts matchup

(25:09) Who should neutral fans root for?

(30:19) Beginning of Dodgers dynasty?

(31:58) What if Ohtani played in left field?

(36:08) Are high-paying teams & players a good thing?

(42:08) Pitching matchup preview

(47:56) Game 1 predictions

