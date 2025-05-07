2025 ACM Awards: How to watch, who's performing, full nominee list and more

Miranda Lambert performs at the 59th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco, Texas, U.S., May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

59th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco

The Academy of Country Music is celebrating its 60th awards this Thursday, May 8. The ACM Awards will once again be hosted by Reba McEntire, and will feature performances from Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more. Nominees at this year's awards are led by Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Riley Green and, in a genre-bending twist, Post Malone. Keith Urban will receive the prestigious Triple Crown Award during the show.

The 2025 ACM Awards will stream live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET this Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know, including the full ACM Awards nominations list.

When are the 2025 ACM Awards?

The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

What time are the ACM Awards on?

The Academy of Country Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT.

2025 ACM Awards channel:

This year’s Academy of Country Music Awards will stream on Amazon Prime Video (and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch).

How to watch the ACM Awards:

2025 ACM Awards host:

Reba McEntire will host the ACM Awards for the 18th time.

2025 ACM Awards performers:

The 60th ACM Awards lineup includes Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts and Wynonna Judd.

2025 ACM Awards nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group of the Year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton

"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Song of the Year

"4x4xU" Lainey Wilson

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves

"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Music Event of the Year

"Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

"I’m Gonna Love You" - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

"we don’t fight anymore" - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Visual Media of the Year

"4x4xU" - Lainey Wilson

"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson

"I’m Gonna Love You" - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

"Think I’m In Love With You" - Chris Stapleton

"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne