2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide receivers

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals lines up for a play in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

What can you say about Ja'Marr Chase's 2024 fantasy football season?

Arguably the biggest cheat-code in the game last year, Chase has now made a name for himself for those eruption weeks that, if you're facing him, you kind of just surrender to the inevitable. Chase averaged 19.9 fantasy points per game — three more points than the No. 2 receiver — not to mention three games scoring over 40 fantasy points.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2025 NFL season]

It's not hard to see why, for the vast majority of folks, Chase is the clear No. 1 choice this fantasy football season.

Of course, one of the hallmarks of the receiver position is that there are quite a few candidates available who could usurp Chase's throne as the No. 1 receiver in fantasy. So don't feel bad if you don't get to draft Chase — look for the next Chase.

And our rankings can help you do just that:

Which wide receiver are you most excited to draft in 2025?