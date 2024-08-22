2025 NFL Draft big board: Defense-heavy class headlined by Travis Hunter and yet another Georgia star

Colorado v UCLA PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

My 2025 NFL Draft preseason big board is out now!

1. Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Williams has so far averaged less than one solo tackle per game in his college career, and had just 4.5 sacks in 2023. So how is he so high on this big board?

Well, like most recent defensive line and edge prospects from Georgia, it’s all about seeing what Williams does when he is on the field as part of Georgia’s deep rotation up front. And even in a part-time role, Williams’ package of traits and impact play is instantly apparent. In the run game, he is constantly blasting offensive linemen back with his explosive strength and twitch, and when rushing the passer he flashes an evolving move set with the get-off and bendy athleticism to turn the corner on offensive tackles.

Mykel Williams (#13) taking over the Orange Bowl.



Like most Georgia defensive linemen, Williams was part of a deep rotation, but you can see his qualities - length, power, bend, speed - shine in this game.



Williams is currently my number one overall prospect for the '25 draft. pic.twitter.com/r8xdBvJtIL — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) June 24, 2024

Although Williams aligned more inside of the offensive tackle so far in his college career because of Georgia’s rotations and diverse scheme, he has the size, athleticism, technique and competitiveness to be a true ace pass rusher from the edge who's also an impact player against the run. He also has the versatility to kick inside for snaps to create matchup advantages (which he has shown already in college). He still has to show more consistency and diversity with his pass rush moves, but Williams is an impressive player who should keep adding layers to his game with more playing time, and will benefit from more snaps on the outside this season.

2. Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

When a Penn State defender now gets the No. 11 jersey, he is inevitably going to get compared to Micah Parsons, which is unfair and such a high bar to even come close to.

The thing is, Carter might just be worthy of those comparisons. He is a twitchy pass rusher who can bend around corners and somehow stay on his feet despite contorting his body like Gumby. Carter is still adding layers to his usage of hands and learning how to keep blockers off-balance; more time on the edge instead of off-ball in 2024 will surely help that — another Parsons comparison to add to the list. But he has the package of length, quick-twitch athleticism, bend, play strength and effort level to give him the upside of an elite ace edge defender with double-digit sack potential at the NFL level, with prior experience as an interior pass rusher to boot. Carter should see more time on the line of scrimmage as an edge defender this season, which should benefit his play, output and draft stock.

it's not that Abdul Carter is bad as an off-ball player, but when he gets to play on or near the line of scrimmage is when he really shines. pic.twitter.com/f3vIunzSFM — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 19, 2024

3. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

A long player with good size, Johnson has the build and athleticism of a prototypical modern NFL cornerback. Johnson uses that size to smother wide receivers, but that’s not the only way he can stop them. Whether it’s zone or man coverage (he’ll likely get plenty of snaps in man coverage with new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale), Johnson is able to constantly stay in the pocket of wide receivers, even smaller ones, with his excellent combination of quickness, burst and body control.

Johnson does not have a glaring weakness, has excellent traits and plays with advanced technique and understanding of the position, giving him the upside of a true shutdown No. 1 cornerback on the outside. And I think he can achieve early in his pro career, too. It’s lofty praise, but he has a lot of similarities to Patrick Surtain II.

4. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

A smooth technician who seldom gets out of position with his feet or body as a blocker, Campbell already shows off very good hand usage and the ability to recover against defensive counters because of his calm and quick footwork.

LSU often puts Campbell on an island in dropback situations that will help his game translate to the next level, and he plays with good eyes and awareness as a run blocker and in protection, often anticipating defensive stunts and quickly adjusting.

Campbell doesn’t seem to have the longest arms, but it hasn’t hindered him so far against longer defenders in college because of his hand placement. If Campbell can ease that concern with his play in 2024, then he has all the makings of a longtime blindside protector.

5. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The human hand grenade, Graham is constantly exploding off the ball and creating havoc in the middle of an offense. Graham’s excellent first step, quick hands, balance and strength will let him get in the backfield in the blink of an eye, ending plays or forcing them to go off script.

Mason Graham (#55) with a different kind of two-gapping and shuts down a 4th down run pic.twitter.com/xgLeVQGu4S — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) July 10, 2024

Graham is not an undersized gap-shooter who can get moved in the run game. He has good size (listed at 6-foot-3, 318 pounds) and solid length that would allow him to align at a few different spots at the next level, with that strength showing up again as he works against double-teams in the run game.

Graham is an explosive play machine for the defense. He does the dirty work stuff as well to make him so much more than a boom-or-bust player.

6. Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

A bit more unrefined than his LSU teammate Will Campbell, nevertheless Jones might have more upside than his bookend partner in Baton Rouge. Jones is a very good athlete with long arms and constantly got better with his technique in pass protection in 2023, especially with how he kept his body square.

Like Campbell, LSU often put Jones in one-on-one situations and he constantly held his own, even against tougher competition, while also being a strong run blocker on the outside. Jones should climb big boards if he keeps adding refinement to his game like he did in the second half of last season, and I’m just going to skip a step and start him off in the top 10.

7. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

He's a modern two-way safety who can align all over the field, make plays and provide answers for his defensive coordinator. On just one drive watching Starks, you will see him play as a split-field safety; deep in the post; as a robber; in the box; and in the slot. (Georgia even tasked Starks with covering Missouri star receiver Luther Burden III in man coverage situations.)

Starks is big, smart, athletic, versatile, a good tackler and can stay sticky in coverage against receivers and tight ends. He fits every type of scheme and every NFL defense would love to have him.

8. Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

One of the most dynamic players in the country, Hunter is a talented player who plays cornerback and wide receiver in college, but I think his best path as a professional is on defense.

Hunter can consistently stay sticky to his coverage assignment, showing off the quickness and body control to thrive in man-to-man situations, with the excellent burst to make plays on the football and nullify the receiver. He plays with a high level of intelligence for the position, and will take calculated gambles to fall off his coverage assignment and even bait quarterbacks into potential interception opportunities.

Travis Hunter falling off and saving the TD pic.twitter.com/w5XrLc2Ott — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 23, 2024

That quickness and body control shows up when Hunter plays wide receiver, too, but he is raw at the position, lacking the refinement that he shows on the other side of the ball.

9. Kelvin Banks Jr., OG/OT, Texas

Banks is an experienced blindside blocker, already starting 27 games as he enters his true junior season in Austin. He is broadly built and seldom gets out of whack because of his light feet, very good base, strength and balance. He’s a competitive and tough player who can move people in the run game, and coordinators will have no qualms with running behind him.

He’s even more fun to watch as a pass protector. Banks already uses his hands well, taking advantage of his length to strike defenders on the inside of their pads, allowing him to control and nullify them.

Banks lacks ideal height for the position (listed at 6-foot-4), but he has the length to help compensate for that. His intelligence, two-way play, quickness and strength, along with potentially having 40 games under his belt when he enters the NFL, gives Banks the profile of a high-quality offensive line prospect who can hit the ground running as a professional. But that path might be smoothest after a move inside to guard (which is where I see him best).

10. Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

A strong and stout player who loves to drive offensive tackles backward, Scourton took his patented spin move (he might be the true successor to the Kerry Von Erich "Texas Tornado" moniker) to College Station in 2024 after spending two seasons at Purdue.

Scourton has a thick lower body and is a tough player to unroot for offensive linemen in the run game because of his strength and balance, while also being a good athlete who is light on his feet and can explode off the snap and toward the ball carrier. Scourton’s spin move is a great weapon that he uses effectively (and often). He still has to develop more weapons to his pass rush arsenal. The excellent effort and toughness that Scourton plays with on every snap is just the cherry on top.

11. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

A monster on the outside, McMillan is a smooth athlete with very good hands and ball skills that give him true X-receiver upside. While not overly explosive, McMillan consistently creates yards with the ball in his hands because of his strength and balance. He is also a good route runner who can sink and still has plenty of burst and speed to create separation on the intermediate levels. McMillan reminds me a good deal of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

12. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The definition of a speed rusher, Pearce has excellent burst and get-off and can get his way around offensive tackles in the blink of an eye. He can heat up quarterbacks with explosiveness around the edge or use his good length to bullrush tackles into them.

He is not as dynamic as a run defender, best knifing inside as opposed to taking on blockers, as he is as a pass rusher because of his just-adequate strength. But he has good length and a frame that he can keep adding bulk to, which gives you optimism he'll improve in the area and even has nice plays of dropping into coverage, though his game will always be primarily built around getting after the passer. He reminds me a bit of Leonard Floyd.

James Pearce with the TFL, the strip sack and the pick six. All in the same game.



aka the Julius Peppers hat trick pic.twitter.com/GsnrNlr28V — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 19, 2024

13. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison thrives in man coverage and pressing wide receivers. He’s not just trying to jam them and overwhelm opponents with strength. Instead, Morrison is a technician at cornerback. He has the balance and quickness to stay sticky with wide receivers, where his tight footwork and technique are highlighted, even against bigger wide receivers, with his speed and burst allowing him to stay with routes that work away from him.

The fact he’s already shown the ability to not only hold up with the tough task of playing as a man cornerback but to thrive in those situations speaks to his talent and the maturity with which he plays the position. His size, in terms of bulk, isn’t ideal, but he has a decent frame and wins via clean play anyways.

14. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Michigan’s interior defensive line is going to be tough for anybody to go against this year. Mason Graham is sitting higher on the board, but Grant is a talented player in his own right that started to come along as the 2023 season went along.

Grant won’t always fill up the box score with his play, but he’s a 340-pound nose tackle that can devour blockers with his size and strength, and also has light feet and plenty of quickness to do more than just push the pocket or lean into the block.

I’m a bit high on Grant, but I think with even more play time this season he’s just going to get better as he learns to put together his traits.

15. Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

A hoss (listed 6-foot-6, 348 pounds) on the defensive line, but don’t let Walker’s size fool you. He has the athleticism and light feet to line up across the defensive front — he lines up at defensive end more than defensive tackle in Kentucky’s three-down scheme— with hand quickness and pass rushing ability that make him much more than your typical XXXXL plugger.

Walker is a unique combination of size and finesse that would allow him to be a three-down defender who can eat up blockers or explode for tackles for loss and sacks from different spots up front. His game is just built on more finesse than you'd think given the frame, as he prefers to shoot gaps rather than bludgeon double teams. So don't pigeonhole him as just another space eater and think of him more as a 3-4 defensive end or 4-3 defensive tackle than the next Mount Washington playing at nose tackle.

16. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland is a matchup nightmare who is a terror up the seams and the intermediate area of the field. He has good height and a frame that he can keep growing into and adding strength to, with the speed, body control, quickness and route-running polish to win across the formation, even on the outside. Loveland has good hands and catching range and can create yards-after-the-catch because of his athleticism, but is still a work in progress as an in-line blocker. Still, the spark and advantages Loveland provides as a receiver make him a strong prospect and one of the best overall pass catchers in this class.

17. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

An easy mover in a large and long frame, Ersery has real starter potential as a blindside tackle at the next level. Ersery plays with solid technique and his hand placement is much better and more consistent than you will see with a majority of college tackles, and he's started 26 games at left tackle in his career so far. He is an asset in the run game because of his athleticism and quickness, being able to consistently cutoff defensive lineman on the backside of runs and also climb to the second level. He displays good strength in his play, too. Even though he is long-limbed, he can bring some real movement and pop when he connects with his hands in the run game, making him a viable player to run behind.

Ersery is currently my fourth-ranked offensive lineman, but look for him to squeeze the gap with the three above him as the season goes along. It’s hard to find this package of length, size and athleticism at left tackle and the prospect actual have some polish to his play as well.

18. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

An explosive slot wide receiver who can create first downs and touchdowns out of nothing, Burden has a solid frame and is a weapon on manufactured and underneath touches. He can also win deep because of his very good speed and hand-eye coordination. Burden still has to show more as a route runner and whether he can win consistently on the outside and against press (most of his snaps in 2023 were in the slot or after being put in motion), but he has the ability to create explosive plays that NFL teams covet, with the ball skills to pluck the football from a variety of angles.

19. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Savaiinaea has a good, thick build and never looks out of sorts as a player. He’s able to stay in balance and in control as both a run and pass blocker (although getting a tad too high at times in the run game). He’s a smart player who plays with consistent hand placement and can really surprise pass rushers with his quickness.

Savaiinaea played at right tackle for the games that I studied, but he will be best served as a guard in the NFL (a position he has also played in his time at Arizona). He has good size and technique, but I do think quicker NFL edge rushers will give him issues. It’s funny how much of Savaiinaea’s game and how I view him remind me of his former Arizona teammate (and 2024 Packers first-round selection) Jordan Morgan.

20. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Walker plays both as an off-ball linebacker and an edge defender on the line of scrimmage in Georgia’s rush packages. He plays a little bit of everywhere, so much so he calls himself an “HLB” which stands for "hybrid linebacker."

As an off-ball linebacker, Walker is a strong tackler and good athlete who is consistently quickly diagnosing plays. He can run, chase and has no issues taking on and shedding climbing offensive linemen, and has the athleticism to be a plus-player in coverage. Walker is also a talented and productive pass rusher, finishing with five sacks and showing off his bend, strength and quickness. Walker can hang as an off-ball linebacker who can stay on the field for all three downs and be a positive player against the run and pass, with the pass-rush ability being a giant cherry on top.

21. Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Sawyer is a (forgive me here) Jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes' defense. He can play the run, rush the passer or drop into coverage at a plus-level and fill multiple roles throughout the front seven. Sawyer is a good athlete with burst off the ball, and his hands are constantly working and that helps him win over and over again against blockers. He might not have a singular standout trait, but Sawyer’s ability to align across the defensive front on any give down will make him an interesting skeleton key-type player for a creative NFL defensive coordinator.

22. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Another Buckeye on the list (strap in!), Williams is a monster in the middle for the Ohio State defense. He has very good size (322 pounds) and is a strong run defender who seldom gets put out of position by the blocker.

Williams is a quick mover for his size. He is valuable on defensive line games and twists, and can loop around the edge and get in the backfield at a quicker pace than most players with his frame. That quickness also applies to his hands; he is an active pass rusher who really works and will also get his hands up when quarterbacks look to throw quickly. Players with size and skill on the interior like Williams will grow on every evaluator.

23. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

I’m stretching a bit here, but this year’s quarterback class isn’t an overwhelming group. I’m tabbing Leonard because of his size, traits and natural accuracy. The Duke transfer has good arm strength, but wasn’t always asked to push the ball in the Blue Devils' offense, which instead relied heavily on quick game concepts because of their woeful offensive line. Still, Leonard showed off accuracy and the ability to throw his players open on those plays, while also showing off solid feel in the pocket and the ability to mitigate sacks and negative plays.

Leonard is also a great athlete who is a weapon on designed runs and in the open field. That athleticism and natural feel for playing the position is why Leonard can improve rapidly and ascend with more reps (he had a strong freshman season in 2022 but battled injuries in 2023), especially in a more favorable situation in South Bend, with better talent and being in an offense that will let him drop back a bit deeper and push the ball further. It’s flashes and glimpses with Leonard, but those can be much brighter under a bigger spotlight in 2024.

24. Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Beck has good size with polished and clean throwing mechanics. He improved throughout his first year starting in Athens. He plays with clean eyes and understanding of the offense, consistently staying within its timing. Beck is willing to push the ball and drive throws over the middle of the field. While not having the most overwhelming arm strength, he still has plenty of juice to make the more difficult throws.

He also does a good job of mitigating sacks and negative plays because of his pocket movement and solid athleticism. That athleticism shows up as a runner, and while it won’t be the main forte of his game, Beck is an efficient scrambler and runner. Beck can have some random misses with ball placement and still has to work on quickening his anticipation just a hair, but his ascending play and feel in 2023 could set up for a more consistent and impressive 2024. I would not be shocked if he ends up as the consensus QB1 when it’s all said and done.

25. J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Tuimoloau was flirting with the first round if he declared after the 2023 season. He decided to return to Columbus for a last hurrah. Tuimoloau plays with very good strength against the run and pass, and loves pushing the pocket (and poor offensive tackles) back into the quarterback. He can consistently set the edge and disrupt offenses in the run game and maintain position because of his strong hands and power. His just adequate bend but his overall pass rushing skills and strong and competitive play style make him a valuable player on a front, but I see him as more of a strong secondary edge than a true ace.

26. Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Perkins is some mix of a big nickel safety, inside linebacker and designated pass rusher. No matter the role he plays, he is always showing off his speed, bend and easy movement ability. He is a good coverage player because of his loose hips and play recognition ability, and can rush the passer on rush looks using the same tools. He does not have a large build and can get swallowed up by blockers, which is probably why LSU preferred to keep him in space more often than not. He's such a good athlete with versatility and high-end pass rushing traits, and he plays with awareness that makes him a supercharged useful player.

27. Patrick Payton, Edge, Florida State

Long, twitchy and with a frame that makes you wish he wouldn’t wear No. 11, Payton is an athletic and wiry strong edge defender who has some similarities to former Seminole Brian Burns. Payton prefers to push the pocket and go from speed to power as a pass rusher, using his length to keep tackles at bay. He’s a strong tackler who also is a good defender against the run, using his length and strength to consistently win. If Payton adds more tools and continues to fill out his frame, he’s going to be a dangerous defender and a high-level prospect.

28. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Judkins is strong and runs with a fantastic combination of power and grace. He can pull by defenders or run them over. The Ole Miss transfer can quickly get to fourth gear (maybe not fifth) and into the secondary in a hurry. He’s not a back that relies on just his speed, consistently showing the ability to tempo his runs while wielding good vision to set up blockers and use his excellent burst to take advantage. Judkins is also a good receiver with sticky hands who rarely fumbles and is a viable player to draw up plays for out of the backfield.

Overall, Judkins has the size, explosive play ability and hands of a high-end three-down running back who can be used in any situation and in any scheme. He might not have home run speed, but he can be a consistent doubles hitter on the ground or through the air in any offense. The fact he’ll be playing in Columbus this year isn’t quite fair.

29. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

It's a good running back class. And picking between Judkins and Jeanty was hard.

Jeanty isn’t the tallest (listed at 5-foot-8), but he has a good build (217 pounds) and is a strong runner of the football. Jeanty has very good speed and burst, but is more than willing to do his work between the tackles, where he shows off his contact balance and vision for running the football. He is also excellent at tempoing his runs, slowing to let blocks develop and then accelerating through the hole just as it opens, which show up on Boise State’s gap schemes featuring pulling offensive linemen.

a few clips of Ashton Jeanty (#2) against UCLA.



Jeanty is a tough runner with vision who really knows how to change his pace to set up blockers and running lanes.



I included sideline angles for a couple of the clips to show Jeanty's weaving run path. pic.twitter.com/AvuOcUW6Yr — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) June 24, 2024

Jeanty is explosive, tough, well-rounded (he’s a natural catcher of the football and has a great feel on screens), and has the size, speed and vision to handle any type of run concept. Just an excellent football player.

30. Josh Conerly Jr., OG/OT, Oregon

Conerly has good length but lacks ideal height and bulk. He is light on his feet and can really move in the run game and has the ability to recover consistently as a pass protector.

You can see Conerly working on his hand placement and technique while he plays, with varying results so far. It’s encouraging that Conerly can still win on his blocks despite the inconsistencies, and another year under his belt (he turns 21 in November) will surely help him add layers to his technique. He might be best as a guard in a zone-centric run scheme that puts an emphasis on movement.

31. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

For a deeper dive on my thoughts on Sanders as a prospect, here is my article from a few months ago.

32. Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M

Weigman only played four games and had 119 pass attempts last year, but he has an NFL arm and a real feel for throwing his teammates open on those limited snaps.

Weigman also showed off advanced polish and feel in the pocket. A healthy year and more consistency will see him rise quickly.

33. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Burke can has the length and quickness to stick with receivers in coverage, even some of the quicker ones. Some added bulk and strength will go a long way to make him a more consistent corner that can hold up against larger receivers.

34. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Gordon is a big, chain-mover of a running back that has been an innings eater in the Oklahoma State offense. He has good burst for his size (6-foot-2) and has the hands to be a viable three-down back at the next level.

35. Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Revel has the ideal size and length of a starting outside cornerback in the NFL. He has good foot quickness and can start and stop to keep up with receivers.

36. Byrum Brown, QB, USF

Let’s tilt that shoulder and swing for the fences! Brown is young and plays in a super spread offense that gives me heartburn to watch. That offense will force Brown to play overly mechanical at times, but when you get to see him be a football player, outside of the structure of the offense and when he doesn’t have to play in such a rigid way, you get to see the encouraging flashes.

It's fun watching Byrum Brown operate in and out of structure, he has a good arm and just finds ways to get throws off. These clips were all from one drive. https://t.co/dr3EfuoT5Z pic.twitter.com/vN1edf1A2G — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) May 1, 2024

This might be a year early, as Brown is only a true RS Sophomore, but he has a loose arm and is a good athlete, plus he “gets” playing the quarterback position, and I could see him rise.

37. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Ayomanor has good size and is a smooth and strong route runner with good hands who wins consistently at the catch point. He’s not a burner by any means, but still a threat at all three levels and with the ball in his hands because of his size and body control.

38. Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Jackson has good size and plenty of length with a frame he can continue to fill out as a pro. He is not an overly explosive athlete, but he has enough speed and bend to win as a pass rusher.

39. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka is ol’ reliable at the wide receiver position. He checks a lot of boxes as a prospect, even if none of his tools are elite. He is strong with good size, and is a sound and clean route runner who can play in the slot and outside with a great feel against zone and how to make himself friendly to the quarterback. Egbuka has good hands, speed and body control to consistently create YAC with the burst to split defenders. He might not have the highest ceiling for a prospect, but he has a very high floor, with enough athleticism to keep tapping into.

40. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Horton is a strider and smooth route runner with very good body control that is constantly snatching the football out of the air. He has a skinnier frame, but plays big because of his willingness to go over the middle and wide catching range. Horton’s ability to win as a route runner from the inside and out, while also being able to create simple yards after the catch, should make him a fit in any type of offense.

Next five (in alphabetical order):

Lander Barton, LB, Utah

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State