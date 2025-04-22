2025 NFL Draft: These players better watch out — a rookie could come for their fantasy football value

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: De'Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft brings hope, optimism and fresh faces to teams in need of talent. However, with that new incoming talent also comes competition for veterans on unsteady ground.

This year’s NFL Draft provides unique pressure at the running back position, as the incoming crop of rookies is particularly strong. We could see a ton of backs fly off the board on Day 2 and many talented players capable of making noise early taken on Day 3.

Frankly, any non-established star back is in danger of facing increased competition this season from a yet-to-be-drafted rookie.

In this space, I’ll try to lay out the backs most “on notice” during the NFL Draft and will even try to provide some more aggressive options at pass-catcher to go beyond the more obvious rushers.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

While the Patriots have more pressing needs at premium positions — wide receiver and left tackle — they could look to add to an overall middling stable of running backs if the value is right. New England spent most of its free agency resources to fortify a defense that was hapless last season. I’d expect the NFL Draft plan to revolve around putting resources around Drake Maye. A huge part of that should be improving a run game that ranked 29th in EPA per rush on running back carries.

Mike Vrabel wasn’t in place when the Patriots handed out an extension to Rhamondre Stevenson and a free-agent deal to Antonio Gibson. Even if the front office is still mostly intact, we all know this is Vrabel’s show now. I don’t think a running back is a must-add, as much as a continued offensive line overhaul could be a bigger piece of the puzzle. New England ranked dead last in yards before contact per rush on running back runs. However, I think we should be ready to accept the possibility that Vrabel and co. may not be as high on Stevenson and ready to turn in the card if a workhorse they like presents himself at some point on Day 2 or early Day 3.

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders

On the season, the Commanders' run game was one of the more productive units in the NFL. That changed as the year wound to a close. From Week 16 through the playoffs, Washington ranked 28th in EPA per running back rush. They were in the same efficiency ballpark as the Browns and Giants. It was a stark departure from not just how effective the run game was to start 2024 but where Kliff Kingsbury’s rushing attacks usually stack up.

Of course, you could argue that a lack of difference-makers on the offensive line and perhaps even the limitations of the scheme were to blame. However, Robinson is an inherited player from the old regime and is a limited early-down banger. With both Robinson and Austin Ekeler entering the last years of their respective contracts, I’d actually be somewhat surprised if Washington didn’t pursue a home-run hitter who can weaponize this run game in a deep running back class.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Perhaps the most controversial inclusion based on early fantasy ADP, De’Von Achane is currently a top-two-round selection and consensus top-five running back. But I can envision a scenario where he’s dropping by next week.

Achane’s 2024 fantasy scoring was primarily on the back of gimme receptions and his pass-game work, not what he did on the ground. The bottom line is that the much-hyped Dolphins running game was abysmal last season. They ranked 31st in rushing success rate last season, clearing only the historically inefficient Raiders. While priority No. 1 is a substandard offensive line in the draft, Mike McDaniel has consistently had his eye on his running back stable. Achane is 188 pounds and just doesn’t project as a heavy workload player. Miami could look to add another body to compete with Jaylen Wright, whom they selected in last year’s draft. Another man in the mix could eat into Achane’s early down work, which would make him a tough sell as the RB5 overall.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

I was at Zac Taylor’s combine availability and he mentioned wanting to get another back in the mix to avoid some of the games where we saw Chase Brown clear a 90% snap rate. Brown was good in that role but former Day 3 picks at running back who aren’t established stars are always on tenuous ground in terms of incoming competition.

Cincinnati ranked 27th in yards after contact per carry on running back runs last season. I doubt the Samaje Perine reunion in free agency will be the only move it makes to boost its ground game. The Bengals don’t have a bevy of picks in this year’s draft but could add competition for Brown at some point. If that guy comes on Day 2, Brown’s status as a top-40 ranked overall player will be a subject of much debate this summer.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

The former seventh-round pick has become something of a big name for the Chiefs in the wake of their multiple Super Bowl appearances. However, he’s coming off a down season where he missed a large chunk of the year with an injury. When he returned, Pacheco was outplayed by and lost snaps to veteran Kareem Hunt, who offered almost zero big-play potential.

Hunt was brought back on a short-term deal and the Chiefs may be willing to give Pacheco a pass for his play coming back from a leg injury. However, he’s entering the last year of his rookie contract and even at his best, isn’t a perfect runner. Kansas City is always looking to add playmakers. In a class full of running backs who could bring more stability than Pacheco does as a rusher and more dynamism as a receiver, he could find his seat warm come the end of the NFL Draft.

D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

The current Bears starter should have viewed himself as “on notice” the moment the team hired the offensive coordinator with whom he fell out of favor in Detroit to be their new head coach. Chicago ranked dead last in yards after contact per carry on running back runs last season. Ryan Poles’ plan to pay and install Swift as the lead back was a bad idea to begin with and predictably failed.

There is no chance Ben Johnson wants to run back a rushing attack that looks anything like the 2024 version. I’d be outright floored if Chicago doesn’t add a running back on the first two days of the NFL Draft.

Jaguars running backs

A good amount of collective oxygen has been spent on the Jaguars’ oddities in the passing game the last three seasons; Trevor Lawrence’s worth as the first overall pick and on a mega-extension, Christian Kirk’s free agency payday, Calvin Ridley’s 2023 deployment, etc. However, it’s been a little under-discussed that this team ranked 29th in rushing success rate under Doug Pederson’s watch.

While a scheme change and some help on the interior offensive line will go a long way in improving the rushing attack, no one should view either Tank Bigsby or Travis Etienne Jr. as untouchable on the depth chart. New head coach Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone don’t have any attachment to these holdovers and could look to install their guy.

Packers wide receivers

The Packers' young wide receivers came under plenty of criticism as the aerial attack limped to the finish line last season. While some of the criticism is a little much, in my opinion, I’d still bet Green Bay adds to this room. The question resides in the level of investment.

Back in March, I predicted that the team would pass on adding any big-name veterans and would instead add a big-bodied wideout at some point in the mid-rounds of the NFL Draft. That’s still where I stand.

Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are players who still have room to grow with a higher ceiling to reach. The Packers shouldn’t look to throw in the towel on either and still have a solid starting outside option in Romeo Doubs for one more year. However, more speed and big-play skills are needed on the perimeter. If Green Bay looks to add those traits to the offense in the first two rounds, it could shake up how we view this room.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Whispers have cropped up in the last week or so about the Lions possibly trading the dynamic Jameson Williams as they weigh his future with the team with an extension timeline on the horizon. There is no question Williams brought a new dimension to the offense last season and is one of the most dangerous wideouts in the game. That said, he’s been anything but reliable for Detroit so far and I could understand its hesitancy to commit.

I could see another team falling in love with the upside and looking to pry Williams from Detroit given the lack of star power in this wide receiver class in Round 1. Even if he remains with the team, it wouldn’t shock me if the Lions add a wideout in the first four rounds to prepare for the future and push him in the present. Should Williams actually be moved by the end of the draft, I struggle to think of many teams where his fantasy value would be better than it would be in Detroit.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

I’ve said all offseason that George Pickens makes sense as a trade candidate for Pittsburgh especially after they acquired another starting X-receiver in DK Metcalf. The Steelers are also a candidate to add a receiver in Round 1 regardless of Pickens’ status, as he’s on the last year of his rookie deal and most don’t believe the team wants to extend him. It doesn’t help his case that the first round is filled with high-effort and high-character pass-catchers who relish in the dirty work.

Pickens is an incredibly talented player who can be a true No. 1 wide receiver at his best. However, he’s been an enigmatic player (to be kind) so far with the Steelers. Given that Pittsburgh doesn’t have a second-rounder, I could see it moving Pickens to recoup some draft capital. If that happens, it would inspire plenty of debate about whether his move to another team is good for his fantasy value or not.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts’ dynamic rookie season is now a distant memory. Whether it’s just due to injuries that sapped him of some athleticism or his failing to gel with the new offense, at this point he’s unfortunately failed to meet expectations for three straight seasons. He now enters his fifth-year option season in ultimately what could be his last year with the Falcons.

Pitts fell below 45% of the Falcons’ offensive snaps in five of their final seven games and was targeted three or fewer times in four. He was not much of a relevant factor in the offense by the end. The Falcons only have four picks in the draft and should spend as many of their resources as possible. So perhaps they don’t find an upgrade on Pitts but I wonder if he could be traded over the weekend. It may be what’s best for both parties at this stage of their relationship.