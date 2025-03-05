2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 02: Minnesota Golden Gophers OL Aireontae Ersery (69) walks off the field following a college football game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Illinois Fighting Illini on November 2, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nate Tice: An easy mover in a large and long frame, Ersery has real starter potential as a blindside tackle at the next level.

Ersery plays with solid technique and his hand placement is much better and more consistent than you will see with a majority of college tackles, which makes sense given his extended time as a starter. He is an asset in the run game because of his athleticism and quickness, being able to consistently cut off defensive linemen on the backside of runs and also climb to the second level.

He displays good strength too. Even though he is long-limbed, he can bring some real movement and pop when he connects with his hands in the run game, making him a viable player to run behind.

look at Aireontae Ersery (#69) getting across on the backside pic.twitter.com/shOgl4TUx0 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 2, 2024

Ersery has things to clean up, especially against interior pass rush moves but he shows the ability to adjust as games go along.

It’s hard to find this package of length, size and athleticism at left tackle and the prospect actually have some polish to his play as well. His strong week in Indy also adds to the intrigue.

Charles McDonald: The 331-pound Aireontae Ersery held down the left tackle spot for Minnesota.

If Ersery can get his hands on you in pass protection, it’s over.

HOLY MOLY. #Gophers Aireontae Ersery with a 5.01 40-yard dash at 6’6”, 331 lbs.



pic.twitter.com/f2Y4tfIG5A — Noel Thompson (@N0ELTHOMPSON) March 2, 2025

He held his own against the tough pass rushers in the Big Ten, including Penn State's Abdul Carter. Ersery ran a 5.01 40-yard dash, which is a fantastic time for someone his size.