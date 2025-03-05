2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 2: Josh Conerly Jr.#76 of Oregon before a game between University of Oregon and University of Michigan at Michigan Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Nate Tice: Josh Conerly Jr. has good length and plays light on his feet. He can really move in the run game because of his explosive get-off at the snap and has the ability to recover consistently as a pass protector because of his athleticism.

You can see Conerly working on his hand placement and technique while he plays, and he greatly improved in this area this season. It’s encouraging Conerly can still win on his blocks despite the inconsistencies because he is such a good athlete. And it must be remembered that he’s on the younger side, too, having turned 21 in November.

Conerly rapidly improved over the season and will hopefully keep ascending and add even more layers to his technique. He could stand to add more strength, especially on the lower half, but that’s something you hope comes with as he gets older.

Overall, Conerly has plenty of tools, is young, and has potential to play inside and out, including at left tackle, if his strength and technique continue to develop.

Charles McDonald: Here's another big, athletic offensive lineman who can contribute right off the bat from Day 1.

Josh Conerly Jr. might be a right tackle in the NFL, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. This position group is about the sum of its parts and Conerly is a quality prospect with room to grow. He’s a good mover who can get stronger. The movement ability at his size is what makes him a coveted prospect.