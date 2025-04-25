2025 NFL Draft Fantasy Football Winners and Losers: Rookies we like more or less after Round 1

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty puts on a hat after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Every NFL Draft is, in its own way, the craziest draft.

We never simply shrug at the end of draft weekend and say, "Meh, pretty uneventful. Another yawner. Nothing to see here."

No, every draft in recent memory has been a chaotic reality show, defying prediction and reshaping the league in some previously unimagined way.

Actually, even the drafts that fall outside recent memory seem like they were pretty wild. The first player selected in the league's inaugural draft, University of Chicago's Jay Berwanger, declined to sign with any team — and, in fact, his situation wasn't so unusual. Of the 81 players selected in the first draft back in 1936, only 24 ultimately decided to play in the league.

From there, things have only gotten weirder. It's the reason this event is by far the greatest offseason spectacle in any major sport.

We are just 32 picks (and several eye-popping trades) into the 2025 draft and already the league feels hilariously different. The fantasy landscape has, of course, been altered. Let's review the biggest Round 1 takeaways, beginning with the reinvention of the Raiders backfield:

Ashton Jeanty, potential first-round fantasy pick

Hey, listen, we've done it with various other rookie running backs of lesser quality over the years, admittedly with mixed results.

Jeanty is an undeniable talent coming off a historic collegiate season and he just landed in a spot offering nearly unlimited carries. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is looking run the ball every day, all day, deep into the night. OC Chip Kelly is perfectly willing to do the same. There's a very real chance Jeanty can lead the NFL in touches.

Here's a quick reminder of his tackle-shedding splash-play ability:

Just in case you're curious, the NFL single-season rookie rushing record is 1,808 yards, set by Eric Dickerson in 1983. We are not prepared to say the record is under serious threat, but, well ... we did take the time to look it up.

Omarion Hampton is now the locked-in No. 2 pick in rookie dynasty drafts

Jeanty was a tier-of-his-own running back in this year's draft class and Hampton was the next tier, all by himself. He's a bruiser with breakaway ability and receiving credentials, and a pair of huge collegiate seasons to his credit. He's gonna feast in a run-committed Greg Roman-Jim Harbaugh offense.

Najee Harris will obviously be a nuisance in the short-term, but let's look down the road just a bit. Hampton is lab-built to be a featured runner in the NFL and he's headed to a prime spot. Let's give him a huge slice of the 195 carries that belonged to JK Dobbins last season and enjoy the party.

Unfortunately, our Tyler Warren fantasy dreams are dashed

Welp, Indianapolis has indeed taken another exciting skill player and tossed him in the wood chipper (metaphorically). Nobody aside from Colts diehards wanted to see either Warren or Colston Loveland sent to this particular statistical wasteland, but it was a commonly mock-drafted scenario. Alas. A first-year tight end having to deal with either Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson at the controls is far from optimal.

Tyler Warren's fantasy landing spot in Indianapolis isn't ideal 😬



(via @andybehrens) pic.twitter.com/U7pCroBYC5 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) April 25, 2025

Calvin Ridley, you are a draft winner

Look, Ridley certainly has his issues. We aren't promising a top-10 season. He's a sneaky-old player who's had some unfortunate drops and bobbles over the past two seasons, and he's now attached to a rookie quarterback.

But wow was Tennessee's quarterback situation dreadful last season. As a team, the Titans ranked second in interceptions (21), 29th in passer-rating (80.7) and 26th in passing yards (195.1 YPG). Unofficially, they also ranked first in game-wrecking mistakes by the QB. Cam Ward perhaps is not the most exciting passing prospect we've seen in recent seasons, but he has plenty of arm talent and he's not afraid to unleash it. His arrival upgrades the entire Tennessee offense, particularly its No. 1 receiving threat.

Trevor Lawrence, you're a winner, too

Yup, we are definitely back in on Lawrence. Apologies to the haters.

Lawrence's team just added one of the most dynamic and exciting playmakers in this draft to the receiving room, while filling two clear needs with a single pick (with a player on a rookie deal). The mega trade that landed Hunter may have actually been a little insane, but it's tough not to admire Jacksonville's big swing. The idea of defending a Jaguars offense that has both Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter on the field is just a complete nightmare. Utterly impossible.

Let's please remember that Lawrence is still only 25 years old and he's already delivered a top-8 positional finish in fantasy. He now has a pair of lethal receiving weapons at his disposal. This man is a draft winner.

Caleb Williams and Bryce Young also get fantasy bumps

Williams was already having a fine offseason, what with the Bears aggressively rebuilding their offensive line via free agency and trades. His team spent the 10th overall pick on Colston Loveland, a mismatchy playmaking tight end who can stress defenses at every level. The pick didn't necessarily satisfy an urgent team need, but Loveland is excellent, a potential top-8-ish player at a deep position.

Young was a revelation in the second-half of his second season, delivering 15 combined touchdowns over his final six games while working with a rogues gallery of receivers. The addition of Tetairoa McMillan was a gift. Carolina was crying out for a legit X and it just landed a good one.