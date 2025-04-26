2025 NFL Draft: Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo goes to the Giants in 4th round

ATLANTA, GA JANUARY 01: Running Back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils runs the ball during the Texas Longhorns versus Arizona State Sun Devils College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cam Skattebo endeared himself to football fans in the College Football Playoff.

Skattebo did it all for Arizona State, vomiting on the sideline and yet continuing to play and gain 242 total yards with two touchdowns. Arizona State lost that Peach Bowl game in overtime to Texas but Skattebo made an impression.

Going into the NFL Draft, the question was how much of an impression he made on pro teams. Skattebo ended up with the New York Giants, who took him in the fourth round with the 105th pick. There's a chance for him to play a role right away on a Giants running back depth chart that is led by Tyrone Tracy Jr.

When Skattebo was drafted, ESPN cameras showed him crying at his draft party in Chandler, Ariz. It was a long journey for a player who started his college career at FCS Sacramento State.

It was unclear how high Skattebo would go in the draft. Production wasn't the issue for Skattebo. He had more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage last season for the Sun Devils. There were questions about his athletic profile, and whether his hard-charging style would lead to durability issues.

Still, Skattebo's versatility and toughness were a draw for NFL teams. It was just a matter of figuring out where he should be picked in a deep class at running back.

Skattebo made a name for himself in the Peach Bowl. If he carries over that toughness and playmaking to the NFL, New York fans will love him.