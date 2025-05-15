23 NBA Draft questions with Jonathan Givony + Cedric Coward joins | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Kevin O'Connor is joined by the legendary NBA Draft guru Jonathan Givony on this edition of the KOC Show from the Chicago Combine. KOC pays tribute to Michael Jordan and hits Givony with exactly 23 NBA Draft Questions. Could Ace Bailey be a bust for the 76ers? Which player is the best shooter in this class? Who's more likely to trade up, the Wizards or Jazz? What should the Bulls do, period? And Cooper Flagg is the best college prospect since WHO??

Plus, Cedric Coward joins to break down his remarkable rise from DIII basketball to NBA draft prospect. Cedric explains what's special about his game, shares lessons learned from his Olympic gold-medalist grandfather, his NBA player comps (including Kawhi Leonard) and what drives his obsession with basketball.

(0:53) 23 questions with Jonathan Givony

(1:00) Questions 1-5

(8:38) Questions 6-10

(18:55) Questions 11-15

(25:03) Questions 16-20

(31:08) Questions 21-23

(35:19) Cedric Coward joins

(44:58) How would Cedric describe his game?

(59:58) Reaction to Luka traded to Lakers

(1:02:04) NBA Playoffs breakdown

(1:04:49) Best basketball memories

(1:08:01) 7 random questions with Cedric Coward

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts