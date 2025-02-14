3 storylines to follow as the Dodgers open spring training

GLENDALE, Arizona — It was an off-day for Shohei Ohtani at Dodgers spring training, meaning the sport’s biggest star was not seen bouncing from field to field with the commensurate hysteria surrounding his every move. While Ohtani is expected to throw his first bullpen of the spring at some point this weekend, Thursday represented a brief break from his gradual progression to reestablish himself as a two-way player as he works his way back from elbow surgery.

In Ohtani’s absence, Dodgers camp rolled on, with no shortage of high-profile subplots to monitor. The Dodgers’ status as defending champions, plus a roster that is virtually overflowing with star power, ensures a seemingly never-ending supply of juicy storylines.

Here’s the latest from Camelback Ranch:

Clayton Kershaw is officially back

The inevitable became official Thursday, when the Dodgers announced the re-signing of the franchise icon on a one-year, $7.5 million deal. Kershaw had been publicly adamant starting at the World Series parade about his desire to stay a Dodger for at least another season, even if it meant another grueling rehab following offseason toe and knee surgeries.

In speaking with the media following his signing, Kershaw reiterated that he didn’t want injuries to dictate the conclusion of his legendary career.

“I don't want that to be the reason that I stopped playing,” he said. “Hopefully I can walk out on my own terms, whenever that is. It just didn't kind of feel like it was the right time.”

Kershaw made seven starts for the Dodgers last season coming off shoulder surgery, but the toe injury ultimately sidelined the southpaw down the stretch and for the entirety of Los Angeles’ run to the World Series.

“Even though we won, being on the shelf for that … that wasn't the way that I had scripted it out,” he said. “I’m still super thankful to be a part of it last year and get to see everything. But I want to be out there when it happens. So that was a good motivating factor, for sure.”

With Kershaw’s 37th birthday looming next month and a litany of injuries limiting his innings in recent seasons, there’s no way to know just how much the future Hall of Famer will be able to contribute in 2025 or beyond. But with his re-signing finally official, Kershaw can begin pushing for a return to a team that should be in position to compete for another championship, perhaps this time with more of his involvement.

How exactly the lefty will fit on what looks to be a comically overcrowded pitching staff on paper? The Dodgers will cross that bridge when they get there.

“As we've seen, pitching plays itself out in a lot of different ways,” manager Dave Roberts said, having navigated the arm injury gauntlet en route to the title in 2024. “So to know that we've got [Kershaw] in our back pocket is pretty exciting.”

Mookie Betts is embracing his role as starting shortstop

A year ago at this time, Betts was preparing to be the Dodgers’ every-day second baseman after spending 2023 bouncing between the infield and outfield, depending on the Dodgers’ daily defensive needs. But Gavin Lux’s throwing troubles altered that plan in early March, prompting the Dodgers to swap the two infielders and have Betts handle shortstop on a regular basis.

While Betts’ rare athletic ability and flexibility enabled this pivot, it was unclear if the move was intended to be permanent or strictly a short-term solution. Betts handled the position adequately for the first couple months of the season but was back to playing right field almost exclusively down the stretch and through October. As a result, it was unclear entering the offseason whether his infield days were behind him.

The Dodgers’ winter activity helped clarify things. The return of Teoscar Hernández, plus the addition of Michael Conforto and the trade of Lux, made it clear that the Dodgers were indeed planning to move Betts back to the infield. After the team signed Korean free-agent second baseman Hye-seong Kim, shortstop appeared to be the position Betts would occupy.

Last spring, Betts was trying to tread water at one of the game’s most demanding positions for the betterment of the team. This spring, the tone surrounding Mookie Betts, Dodgers Shortstop, is markedly different.

“It's two grades better already,” Roberts said of Betts’ defense this spring. “Action-wise, confidence-wise. There was some uncertainty, rightfully, last year … the confidence is extremely high right now."

This time around, the goal is not only to put the team in the best position to succeed but also to further amplify Betts’ status as one of the greatest all-around players of his generation.

"He wants to win championships,” Roberts said. “I think that he knows that if he can manage shortstop, it provides a runway for Michael Conforto and the signing of Teo where Teo is best — in right field.

“Also, I think Mookie wants to be the best player in baseball, and I don't see why he wouldn't want that. And so, I think, if you play shortstop with his bat, that gives him a better chance.”

As a three-time World Series champion, former MVP and six-time Gold Glover in the outfield, Betts has little left to prove on the diamond. But after a brief and unfulfilling taste of every-day shortstop duties last year, he’s seizing this unique opportunity to expand the scope of his individual greatness even further.

Dave Roberts appreciates L.A.’s status as ‘the epicenter globally for baseball’

Asked about the Dodgers being at the forefront of the current surge of impact Japanese talent in MLB, Roberts reflected on his experience during his playing career competing with and against some of the earliest players to make the jump from NPB to MLB, from Hideo Nomo to Hideki Matsui. He later received a new perspective on these players’ journeys and experiences when he managed Kenta Maeda with the Dodgers.

“Having Maeda here and getting to know him … their experiences here in the States playing for the Dodgers has been truly a good one,” Roberts said.

He recognizes the opportunity now for the Dodgers, with three of the biggest Japanese stars on the roster at the same time, to amplify the connection between Japan and Major League Baseball. Roberts visited Japan this past offseason and had dinner with Sadaharu Oh, Japan's legendary all-time home run king. Although Ohtani won't be ready to pitch when the Dodgers open their season in Tokyo against the Cubs on March 18, Roberts is excited about the possibility of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki pitching for the Dodgers in their home country, with Yamamoto tentatively slated to start Game 1 opposite another Japanese star in Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga.

“I think it's a responsibility for the Dodgers,” Roberts said of the franchise’s unique trans-pacific ties. “Because I do think we are the epicenter globally for baseball.

“And it's exciting.”