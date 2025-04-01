49ers owner says team had quiet offseason to save money for Brock Purdy extension

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL Football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

There's a reason the San Francisco 49ers have been quiet all offseason. Instead of spending money on premier talent in the offseason, the 49ers are making sure they have the cap room to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a long-term deal, team owner Jed York said Tuesday.

York addressed critics of the team's offseason strategy, telling them the team evaluated the situation and determined signing Purdy to a long-term deal was the right path, according to ESPN.

"I get it. Fans care. You want to win. And when you're in a world where everybody is watching the NFL the first week of free agency or at least the first few days of free agency, it's a frenzy. ... When you're not overly active in that space, it gets easy to say, 'Oh, you don't want to win.' ... I don't know that, as we looked at the board, that there was somebody that we felt made that type of an impact more so than making the decision to try to go pay Brock."

That deal hasn't materialized yet. Purdy, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, is among the most underpaid players in the sport. After being selected by the 49ers with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has performed like a franchise cornerstone.

As a rookie, Purdy stepped into the starting role after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy started five games that season, throwing 13 touchdowns against 4 interceptions. He proved that performance wasn't a fluke, leading the 49ers to two playoff wins before an arm injury halted his miracle season in the NFC Championship game.

Purdy returned to action in 2023 and improved on his rookie promise, throwing for 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That performance earned him his first Pro Bowl nod. Purdy also finished fourth in the MVP voting after leading the league in touchdown rate, yards per attempt and passer rating. He once again excelled in the playoffs, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

Injuries limited Purdy and the 49ers in 2024. He still turned in a strong performance, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but missed two games due to injuries.

After going 6-11 and missing the playoffs, the 49ers allowed multiple players to leave and failed to make a standout free-agent signing. The team also traded away wideout Deebo Samuel in a deal with the Washington Commanders.

Despite that loss, the 49ers still have plenty of offensive talent around Purdy. Now, the goal is to make sure he's locked up for the future. After making under $1 million during his first three seasons, Purdy, 25, will receive just over $5 million in 2025. That's $22 million less than Kirk Cousins will make to back up Michael Penix in Atlanta in 2025.

Given Purdy's accomplishments and age, he'll almost certainly receive one of the largest contracts in NFL history. While Purdy might not reach Patrick Mahomes' level, Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence territory is definitely in play for the talented 49ers quarterback.