85: Can OKC's defense win them the NBA title? | The Big Number

On this week's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dive into the numbers on the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC has a team of DAWGS on defense that create chaos all over the court and that defensive prowess might just give them the edge to be title favorites.

Dan counters Tom’s bullish attitude toward the Thunder with a few other teams who could best OKC like the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors & Phoenix Suns.

The two wrap with some Oklahoma City over/unders worth keeping an eye on.

(1:10) THE BIG NUMBER: 85

(15:13) The Number Crunch

(15:40) The Number Crunch: Boston Celtics

(18:29) The Number Crunch: Golden State Warriors

(21:55) The Number Crunch: Cleveland Cavaliers

(24:46) The Number Crunch: Phoenix Suns

(28:13) OKC over/unders

