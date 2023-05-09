Aaron Judge returns to Yankees lineup from injured list

Aaron Judge New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge takes a couple of warm up throws before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Aaron Judge is back.

The Yankees slugger and reigning AL MVP was activated from the injured list Tuesday and will play for New York against the Oakland A's. Judge has been sidelined with a hip sprain since April 27, missing New York's last 10 games.

He missed just five games during his 2022 MVP season.

Judge initially sustained the injury during an awkward head-first slide on a steal attempt against the Minnesota Twins on April 26. The Yankees led 5-0 at the time.

Aaron Judge slides awkwardly into 3rd base on a stolen base attempt in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/h1UgUdp0Ju — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 26, 2023

The 19-17 Yankees went 4-6 in his absence.

Judge said Monday that he's "ready to go" and that he hasn't felt an issue with his hip in several days. He also said that he didn't regret the steal attempt in a game the Yankees led by five runs. He'd just change his technique next time.

“I’d steal again," Judge said, per MLB.com. "I just wouldn’t slide headfirst.”

Judge won MVP last season while setting the AL single-season record with 62 home runs. He also led the league with 131 RBI. In 26 games this season, Judge is slashing .261/.352/.511 with 6 home runs and 14 RBI. The Yankees are in last place in a competitive AL East where all five teams have a winning record, including the MLB-leading 29-7 Tampa Bay Rays.