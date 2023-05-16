Aaron Judge's side-eye, AL East supremacy & bandwagoning Zac Gallen | The Bandwagon

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Hannah and Zach go through the news of the day, including Aaron Judge looking sideways during an at-bat and causing controversy in the process, before playing a game and then discussing how great the entire AL East has been so far this season.

Hannah and Zach kick off the podcast by addressing the storm that Hannah walked into last night when she posted a gif of Aaron Judge looking out the side of his eye during an at-bat that ended in the HR. Was it cheating? What was he doing?

They quickly skip over the news of Wilson Contreras moving back to catcher and mostly dismiss the news about the Oakland A’s purchasing yet another plot of land in Las Vegas that could potentially be their future home.

Zach is intrigued by Mookie Betts playing SS for the Los Angeles Dodgers, so he quizzes Hannah on some famous non-shortstops that have played the position in the majors.

The AL East is really good. There’s an argument that the entire division is better than even the best team in the AL Central. As such, Hannah and Zach try to talk their way through the division but get distracted by “Mr. Splash” and the Baltimore Orioles’ Bird Bath Splash Zone.

Finally, Hannah’s bandwagon this week hits close to home. South Jersey’s own Zac Gallen has been bandwagoning himself, and is even better this season after being great last year, so Hannah is jumping on board and hoping that this is another Sandy Alcantara-like season in the works.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts