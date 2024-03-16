Aaron Rodgers gets some offensive line help as Jets sign Tyron Smith away from Cowboys

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 14: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys lines up during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Tyron Smith had a great run with the Dallas Cowboys. But it won't go on any further.

Instead of Smith finishing his career in Dallas, the longtime Cowboys left tackle is on his way to the New York Jets.

Smith is expected to sign a deal with the Jets according to NFL Media. The Jets' offensive line has been a weak spot for a few years, and as long as Smith is healthy he gives the left tackle position some stability. That will help Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off a torn Achilles.

Smith is still a very good tackle when he's healthy. Health has been a big issue, however. Smith, who is 33 years old, hasn't played every game in a season since 2015. He has missed 35 games the past four seasons, though he did appear in 13 last season.

Smith was on the 2010s all-decade team and also is an eight-time Pro Bowler.