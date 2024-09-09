Aaron Rodgers featured in upcoming Netflix docuseries following recovery from Achilles injury

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 17: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets jokes with fans before their preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Hours before Aaron Rodgers returns to the football field for his 2024 season debut with the New York Jets, Netflix has announced the New York Jets quarterback will be the subject of a three-part docuseries on the streaming platform.

"Aaron Rodgers: Enigma" will premiere on Dec. 17, just over a week before Netflix streams its first two Christmas Day NFL games. The three-part series will follow Rodgers during his attempt to return from a torn Achilles injury suffered in last season's Week 1 opener.

Rodgers and the Jets kick off their season with a Monday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

A clip released by Netflix provides a preview of what to expect with Rodgers explaining the thought process of playing quarterback in the NFL, while also discussing the mindset of elite athletes recovering from serious injuries, the belief that normal expectations and timelines don't apply to their bodies.

However, Rodgers chose to get more philosophical, even spiritual. about recovering from his injury.

"Listen, I believe in the power of prayer and intention," he explained. "From the first night this happened, hours after that, I was surrounded by a bunch of really special people in my life and we just laid down a lot of prayers."

Aaron Rodgers prepares for his comeback in the first look at the new documentary series Aaron Rodgers: Enigma. Premiering December 17. pic.twitter.com/kSCxjEUKsJ — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2024

The docuseries, directed by Gotham Chopra and Liam Hughes, is produced by Religion of Sports, which has previously worked on documentaries featuring athletes including Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani and Draymond Green.

In addition to the Rodgers project, Netflix also announced a third season of golf docuseries "Full Swing" and more documentaries in the "Untold" series, which most recently chronicled stories involving late NFL quarterback Steve McNair, women's soccer star Hope Solo and controversial former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions.

The documentaries are part of Netflix's continued push into sports content with F1 docuseries "Drive to Survive," two upcoming series on the Boston Red Sox, and live programming such as the Nov. 15 boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.