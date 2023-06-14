Aces' A'ja Wilson not happy after President Biden lauds Golden Knights on Las Vegas' first 'major' championship

WNBA: JUN 08 Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 08: Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks on before a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun on June 8, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden congratulated the Vegas Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup win Wednesday. He found a way to significantly annoy one of the city's other professional sports teams in the process.

The day after the Golden Knights crushed the Florida Panthers in Game 5 to win their first Stanley Cup, Biden did his usual congratulating via his @POTUS Twitter account, just as he did when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the Houston Astros won the World Series and the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals.

This time, however, Biden noted the Golden Knights won "the first major professional franchise in such a proud American city." Which is inaccurate if you consider the local WNBA team to one of Las Vegas' major sports franchises.

Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.



Today, the team and entire community are champions. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 14, 2023

The Las Vegas Aces won their first title in September last year, an event that went unacknowledged by both the @POTUS and @JoeBiden Twitter accounts.

That led to the Aces' best player, two-time WNBA MVP A'Ja Wilson, calling out the snub and revealing the Aces never received the traditional visit to the White House either, something the Seattle Storm got to do the previous year.

Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but …BFFR 😐😐 when is our White House visit cause … pic.twitter.com/o9uc88Qg6U — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 14, 2023

This isn't the first time a championship-winning female basketball player has been annoyed with the White House. First Lady Jill Biden drew the ire of LSU star Angel Reese after she suggested inviting Iowa, the team LSU beat in the March Madness championship game, to the White House alongside the Tigers.

The White House quickly walked back the comment — and it's not like Iowa was ever interested in the first place — but it became a question whether Reese and LSU would visit the Bidens at all.

LSU, with Reese in tow, eventually did make the trip. The odds of an Aces trip are looking increasingly unlikel.