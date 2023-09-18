Aces F Alysha Clark named WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) in action against the Seattle Storm during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Las Vegas aces forward Alysha Clark was named the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year on Monday.

An 11th-year pro, Clark won the award in her first season coming off the bench since she became a full-time starter early in her career. Clark averaged 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 38.6% from 3-point distance in 22.5 minutes per game for Las Vegas during the regular season.

She's the No. 1 option off the bench for the defending champions, who earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and have advanced past the Chicago Sky to the semifinals. She scored 14 points in Sunday's series clincher against Chicago. She played in all 39 regular season games for the Aces and came off the bench in 38.

Clark earned 35 of 50 first-place votes for the award, beating out Connecticut Sun wing DiJonai Carrington (13 votes) and Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans (9 votes). Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown, New York Liberty guard Marine Johannès and Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb each received one vote.