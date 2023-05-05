Alabama fires baseball coach surrounding betting suspicions, Kentucky Derby horse names & will the Pac-12 ink a deal with ESPN?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger go through the recent firing of Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon after his name was linked to a possible bet placed on an Alabama game. The drama in Tuscaloosa continues in 2023, with the latest theatrics being a sports betting scandal. A man who placed a large wager in Cincinnati on an Alabama vs. LSU baseball game has been allegedly linked to the now former head coach Bohannon. The fact that this scandal is coming out of Alabama, which has been no stranger to public scrutiny this year, only adds fuel to the fire.

Later, Ross provides an update on the Pac-12's pursuit of expansion in the face of the upcoming loss of UCLA and USC, as well as their negotiations in trying to secure a new television broadcast deal. After much speculation that the Pac-12 would head to an online streamer, ESPN has kept negotiations open with the conference and is not shutting the door. After producing solid ratings numbers for a notoriously late time slot, the Pac-12 is hoping to keep pace alongside the other conferences that have solidified their own lucrative TV deals.

With the Kentucky Derby this weekend, Pat gives his annual list of bad horse names. This year features a misplaced apostrophe as well as a bad Star Wars reference. Lastly, the guys discuss the high school legend that is Dennis Johnson and his dominance as an elementary schooler.

1:00 The SEC conference has the first scandal since the legalization of sports betting

29:45 The landscape of the Pac-12 TV deal

41:03 The mystery of the pod's singing birds has been solved

43:27 The Kentucky Derby is taking place this weekend

52:18 Dennis Johnson had a fascinating high school athletic career

