Another Eagles star retires, as defensive lineman Fletcher Cox calls it a career

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Fletcher Cox's retirement won't get the attention that Jason Kelce's did earlier this month, but it's still a big blow to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cox announced Sunday that he's retiring. That's a six-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 2010s All-Decade team hanging it up. Cox announced the news on social media.

With Kelce retiring on the offensive line and Cox retiring on the defensive line, the Eagles are losing two players that were a foundation of their success for much of the past decade.

Cox spent all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Eagles. Cox, like Kelce, was a big part of the Eagles' first Super Bowl championship team at the end of the 2017 season.