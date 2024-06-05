Another gambling scandal in Major League Baseball, Rhys returns to Philly & listener mailbag

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

For the second time this year, a major betting scandal has been uncovered in Major League Baseball that includes four players being suspended for one year and one receiving a lifetime ban. Although the names aren’t as noticeable as the previous scandal, MLB made a swift and impactful ruling on these five players.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the scandal including some background on Tucupita Marcano, who received a lifetime ban, and why his punishment was much harsher than the four other players included in this report. Plus, they discuss why MLB had to make an example out of these players.

Later on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jordan talks about attending the Los Angeles Dodgers-Pittsburgh Pirates game on Tuesday night, where Tyler Glasnow made his return to PNC Park as a completely different pitcher and Jake talks about why Rowdy Tellez has earned the ire of Pirates fans.

Jake & Jordan then get into Rhys Hoskins’ return to Philadelphia. Gerrit Cole’s first rehab start in AA and open up the listener mailbag answering why fans can’t vote on pitchers to make the All-Star Game, who the leading ump is for most disliked in the sport and much more.

(1:51) - Another gambling scandal

(22:46) - Dodgers-Pirates matchup

(26:49) - Rowdy Tellez ire

(31:32) - Rhys’s return to Philly

(33:36) - Gerrit Cole makes a rehab start

(34:47) - Listener emails

(38:30) - Voting for pitchers for All-Star Game

(44:40) - Umpire villain number one

(47:06) - Funniest double play combo

