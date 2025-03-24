Are Travis Hunter and the New England Patriots a perfect fantasy football fit?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Travis Hunter DB15 of Colorado looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Yahoo Fantasy Forecast podcast, hosted by Matt Harmon, dove deep into the potential draft picks this season, with standout guest Field Yates from ESPN sharing his expert insights. One of the most intriguing discussions revolved around the possibility of the Patriots selecting cornerback and wide receiver, Travis Hunter, with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

Field Yates made a compelling case for the Patriots to consider Hunter, describing him as a "comically good" talent and asserting him as the current draft's No. 1 player. Yates went as far as to suggest that Hunter could be an essential piece for the Patriots' much-needed offensive boost. With wide receiver depth being a problem for New England, Hunter could solve multiple issues with his unique skill set. The Patriots’ wide receiver corps has been struggling for quite some time, being led by not-so-prominent names, and Hunter could be the playmaker they sorely need.

Harmon aligned with this viewpoint, declaring that "we need to all be wish-casting Travis Hunter to the New England Patriots to mostly play wide receiver." He emphasized that adding an explosive talent like Hunter could immediately offer quarterback Drake May a top target to grow with, potentially transforming the Patriots' offense.

Hunter's versatility makes him a rare prospect. While some analysts might question his dual-role capabilities in the NFL, Yates and Harmon believe in his transcendent talent, especially as a wideout. They likened him to prime Odell Beckham Jr., which speaks volumes about his potential impact.

Will the Patriots make the bold move to secure Hunter? His NFL success seems inevitable, but drafting him could be akin to securing both a top-tier cornerback and receiver — something that could dramatically shift the Patriots' current trajectory.