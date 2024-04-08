Arizona star Oumar Ballo entering transfer portal after Wildcats' NCAA tournament loss

Clemson v Arizona LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates in a game against the Clemson Tigers during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Crypto.com Arena on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

Oumar Ballo’s time at Arizona is over.

The Wildcats star entered the transfer portal on Monday, he announced on social media. The 7-footer is now among the top players up for grabs in the portal this offseason in general, and he’s arguably the best big man available.

"I am beyond grateful for my time at Arizona and for Wildcat Nation and the community of Tucson for embracing me into this family," Ballo wrote, in part. "Tucson andall of the amazing people here will always hold a special place in my heart.

"With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student for my final year of eligibility."

Ballo was one of the best centers in the country this past season at Arizona. He averaged a double-double with 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16. Though Clemson beat Arizona to reach the Elite Eight in decades, Ballo had 15 points and 15 rebounds in that contest. He shot just shy of 66% from the floor this past season, too, and he had 20 double-doubles.

Ballo averaged 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season, too, his first as a starter at Arizona. Ballo, who is from Mali but went to high school in Spain, got his start at Gonzaga in 2019. He then transferred to Arizona when Tommy Lloyd, who was an assistant at Gonzaga, was hired as the Wildcats’ next head coach before the 2021-22 campaign.

Ballo is entering the portal as a graduate transfer, and he will have one season of eligibility left. It’s unclear where he will end up, but he will undoubtedly make a huge impact right away wherever that is.