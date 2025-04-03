Arsenal suffer another injury setback + Kellyn Acosta re-lives “Windy City Miracle” goal

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Gabriel Magalhães’ season ending hamstring injury. As the hamstring injuries start to pile up for Arsenal, is there a real medical issue with the club? The boys also recap Barcelona’s latest scuffle with La Liga and what it could mean for the club this summer.

Christian and Alexis then welcome on Chicago Fire midfielder, Kellyn Acosta, to chat the MLS season as well as his current partnership with the LOTTO brand. Kellyn also remembers the half-field goal he scored a year ago.

Later, Christian and Alexis look back at some hilarious videos around the soccer world in another edition of Run that Back. The boys react to Jose Mourinho attacking a rival manager as well as Ederson revealing his match day superstition.

(4:00) - Gabriel Magalhães out for season with hamstring injury

(15:45) - La Liga accuse Barcelona of FFP breach

(28:40) - Kellyn Acosta joins the show

(48:40) - Jose Mourinho attacks rival manager

(55:05) - Ederson reveals match day superstition

