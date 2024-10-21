Arsenal's red card issues continue, Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann stops in & should Messi win MLS MVP?

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss Arsenal's red card issues on this episode of The Cooligans after losing to Bournemouth over the weekend. They also react to Christian Pulisic giving his first interview in Italian after AC Milan secured a 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Christian and Alexis then bring on Eintracht Frankfurt CEO, Axel Hellmann, to chat the Bundesliga and how German clubs can better interact with American fans and vice versa.

Later, Christian and Alexis debate whether Lionel Messi is deserving of the MLS MVP award.

(7:55) - Arsenal lose to Bournemouth

(17:50) - Man City beat Wolves with late game winner

(26:01) - Liverpool beat Chelsea, stay atop PL table

(31:05) - Christian Pulisic gives first interview in Italian

(34:25) - Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann joins the show

(40:48) - How do German clubs engage with American fans?

(46:59) - Where do German fans gather inspiration from?

(52:20) - Taking a look at young Frankfurt players

(57:25) - Why should American players/fans choose Frankfurt?

(1:04:38 - Should Lionel Messi win MLS MVP?

