A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper suspended indefinitely after on-air racial slur

Minnesota Twins v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CA - MAY 17: Broadcasters Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden of the Oakland Athletics in the TV booth during the game against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum on May 17, 2022 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Twins 5-2. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was suspended Saturday and will remain off the air until a review of his on-air racial slur is completed, an NBC Sports California spokesperson announced.

The slur occurred during a pregame show before a game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Appearing alongside color commentator Dallas Braden, Kuiper tried to tell the audience the pair had visited Kansas City's Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Unfortunately, it appeared he flubbed the word "Negro," with the result coming out as the slur.

Kuiper's words:

"We had a phenomenal day today: N***** League Museum and Arthur Bryant's Barbecue."

You can see the clip itself here, with a warning it contains NSFW language.

Kuiper, who has been Oakland's color commentator since 2006, later issued an apology at the start of the sixth inning, saying his intended words came out as something else.

"A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. As I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

The A's quickly denounced Kuiper's language after the game, releasing a statement saying they would address the situation.

The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 6, 2023

One person who called for forgiveness was Negro Leagues Museum president Bob Kendrick, who released a statement earlier Saturday denouncing the word used, but noting Kuiper was "genuinely excited" when he visited the museum and welcomed others to forgive Kuiper:

"I'm aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don't pretend to know Glen's heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in ourselves to do the same!"

The A's are on the road for their next five games, returning home on May 11 against the Texas Rangers.