Astros' middling start gets worse with RHP Luis Garcia needing Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

The Houston Astros haven't been winning at the level MLB is used to so far this season, and now they're losing one of their most important pitchers.

Astros starter Luis Garcia will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced Friday, ending his 2023 season and likely making him unavailable for the start of 2024.

The injury occurred on Monday in a nationally televised game against the San Francisco Giants, with the right-hander leaving after throwing only eight pitches. The Astros placed him on the 15-day injured list the next day with what they called right elbow discomfort.

Luis Garcia left the game in the 1st inning with an apparent injury.



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/QVkbVBnRXy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 2, 2023

Garcia has been one of the Astros' most dependable pitchers over the last few years, holding a career 3.61 ERA in 352 regular-season innings since debuting in 2020. In his last two starts before the injury, he allowed zero runs and five hits in 13 combined innings while striking out 16.

That's not the kind of guy the Astros want to lose when they were already facing a season without the services of reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who left for the New York Mets on a two-year, $86.7 million deal last winter.

The Astros already had rotation members José Urquidy and Lance McCullers Jr. on the IL. Urquidy remains shut down with right shoulder inflammation, while McCullers has been out since experiencing arm pain in February, per MLB.com.

The only remaining pitchers who have started a game for Houston this season are Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and rookie Hunter Brown, all of whom have been solid with a combined 2.84 ERA in 114 innings. The Astros' record sits at 16-15 entering Friday, good for third place in the AL West behind the 18-12 Texas Rangers and 18-14 Los Angeles Angels.