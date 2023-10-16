Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) pulls in a touchdown pass over Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter (12) in overtime of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Kendall Baker, Yahoo Sports

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. What a hit! 

Jabrill Peppers lays the hammer on Davante Adams, leading to an interception.

12. Trouba saves the day

One of the best saves of the NHL season so far wasn't even made by a goaltender.

11. Captain America from deep

What a strike. And what a call on the Spanish-language broadcast!

10. Keon climbs the ladder

There's athletic. Then there's Keon Coleman.

9. Air Amari

YOU GOT MOSSED.

8. That's so nasty

Michigan Tech's Logan Pietila with a spectacular shootout goal.

7. The Price is right

Devin Price made this look way too easy. Sheesh.

6. Hail Mary!

With four minutes left, Colorado State trailed Boise State by 20 points. With six seconds left, they did this.

5. Sydney Leroux!

Bicycle kick. Top corner.

4. Are you kidding me?

Take a bow, Kyle Nott.

3. Filthy futsal finish

"Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal!"

2. Oh my goodness

Dylan Crasi of Aurora High School (Ohio) ends the game with a sensational interception.

1. "The Catch"

Elic Ayomanor had a Stanford-record 294 receiving yards on Saturday to go along with three scores — none bigger than this one. David Tyree could never.

