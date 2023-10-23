Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

By Kendall Baker, Yahoo Sports

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday through Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. Nathan MacKinnon is filthy

Puts his defender in a spin cycle, then throws it to the crease. Nate's just different, man.

12. Bend it like Spengler

USF's Ajmeer Spengler tucks it perfectly into the net.

11. Hail Mary!!!

Drake beats San Diego at the buzzer!

10. Obi Toppin flushes it

Through the legs. Casual.

9. One-handed, behind-the-back

What a catch by Kyle Pitts.

8. Kyle Tucker with the catch of his life...

...And nobody in the ballpark cared because the game was basically over. We care, Kyle! Heck of a play.

7. Now that's a web gem

Take a bow, Bryson Stott.

6. Lorenzo De Silvestri!!!

A diving header from way downtown.

5. What a throw, what a catch

Joe Milton to Squirrel White. A thing of beauty.

4. Darius Lassiter!!!

Insane.

3. Jake Bobo!!!

Also insane.

2. Myles Garrett is not human

How are you supposed to block this man? (Pro tip: Don't miss the absurd replay angle at the end.)

1. How the heck did he catch that?!

Amari Jackson with one of the best defensive plays of the season.

Sign up for Yahoo Sports AM to get top plays delivered straight to your inbox, along with all the stats and storylines you need to start your day.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!