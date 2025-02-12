Baltimore Ravens 2025 offseason primer: Looking for how to get Lamar Jackson to a Super Bowl

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts prior to an NFL Football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

2024 season: 12-5, first in AFC North, lost to Bills in divisional playoffs

Overview: The AFC is tough, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs winning it most seasons lately. That won't make the Baltimore Ravens feel better.

Lamar Jackson is still seeking his first trip to the Super Bowl. This postseason ended with a huge disappointment, as a potential game-tying 2-point conversion was dropped by tight end Mark Andrews, and the Bills held on to win.

Jackson could have been NFL MVP again. Derrick Henry had a remarkable first season in Baltimore. The defense was excellent after some midseason adjustments. And it still wasn't enough.

The Ravens have had one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL over the past couple decades. Their front office always seem to have the right move to fill the gaps left by departing free agents. But the challenge, after watching a fantastic offense and a surging defense come up short, will be how to finally get Jackson to a Super Bowl.

Key free agents

OT Ronnie StanleyCB Brandon StephensG Patrick MekariFB Patrick Ricard

Who's in/out: The Stanley decision is a key one. He has been a good player, but injuries have piled up and he's in his 30s now. And given the lack of quality offensive line options in free agency, he won't be cheap to retain. There aren't many other high-priority free agents for the Ravens, who might have a quiet offseason.

Key free-agent needs

Offensive lineDefensive lineRunning back

Why the holes? The Ravens have questions to answer on the offensive line, starting with left tackle Stanley and whether they bring him back. The defensive line is always a priority in Baltimore. Derrick Henry is one of the best backs in the NFL, but he's also 31 years old and it might be good for the Ravens to find someone who can take some carries off his plate.

Do they have the money?

The Ravens paid Lamar Jackson, and that means there are cap challenges. The Ravens had a scant $7 million under the projected cap as the offseason started, according to Spotrac. It doesn't seem like the Ravens will be big spenders in free agency.

Notable potential cuts

S Marcus WilliamsK Justin TuckerCB Arthur Maulet

Why they might be gone: Williams was out of the defensive plans by the end of the season and seems like an obvious cut candidate. Tucker has had some uncharacteristic struggles, but if the Ravens decide to move on it's likely due to Tucker's off-field controversy. The Ravens are deep at cornerback and that could mean they move on from Maulet.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 27 2nd round 3rd round4th round4th round (compensatory)5th round (compensatory)5th round (compensatory)6th round (from Panthers)6th round 6th round (compensatory)7th round

Good draft fit

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Why him? The Ravens are a deep team that can go in any direction with their late first-round draft pick. It's never bad to stock up on pass rushers, so Green could be a good fit. It's also a good spot to restock the offensive line, if the Ravens go that route.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Last year, Baltimore's offense gave us the overall QB1, RB2, TE5 and a pair of top-30 receivers, so this offense is basically as good as it gets. Fantasy managers are never going to argue with the addition of a playmaking wideout to an already-loaded team, although it's not a screaming need. If the Ravens would simply commit to keeping Isaiah Likely involved on a consistent basis, that would be fine as well. —Andy Behrens