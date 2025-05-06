Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark reportedly gets extension through 2030

Brett Yormark is sticking around as the Big 12’s commissioner.

According to ESPN, Yormark got a three-year extension through 2030 to stay as the leader of the conference. Yormark has been the commissioner of the Big 12 since Bob Bowlsby left in 2022.

Yormark has been at the forefront of the recent realignment era in college sports. As Texas and Oklahoma left for the SEC ahead of the 2024 football season, the Big 12 moved to add BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. The conference then added Colorado and subsequently Utah, Arizona and Arizona State as the Pac-12 dissolved when it couldn’t agree to a new media rights deal.

The Big 12's media rights deal was a big reason why the conference was able to stave off more defections than Oklahoma and Texas while also expanding. Not long after Yormark took over, the Big 12 agreed to a new TV deal with ESPN and Fox that extended the current agreement through the 2030-31 seasons.

Fox currently has the rights to the top Big 12 football game of the week while ESPN is largely the home of college basketball for the conference. The Big 12 announced in the fall of 2024 that CBS Sports would televise men's basketball games and Turner Sports will televise 13 football games and 15 men's basketball games as part of a sublicensing deal through a settlement between the NBA and Warner Bros Discovery. WBD is in the last year of its deal to broadcast the NBA and lost out to ESPN, NBC and Amazon in the bidding for the association's new TV deal.