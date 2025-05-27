Bills RB James Cook a no-show for voluntary OTAs, seeking new contract

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)
By Kate Magdziuk, Yahoo Sports

The Buffalo Bills are without one of their stars on offense to open up voluntary OTAs, as running back James Cook has not reported to the team, HC Sean McDermott shared Tuesday.

Cook, 25, is entering his fourth NFL season and the final year of his rookie contract. He's been vocal about his desire for a long-term deal with the team, having now posted back-to-back seasons with 1,200 or more scrimmage yards as a staple in the team's rushing attack along with quarterback Josh Allen. Cook posted a career-best 18 scrimmage touchdowns in 2024, which which tied to rank second in the league, only behind Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who totaled 20 on the year.

This story will be updated.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!