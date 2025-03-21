Blue Jays president confident Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will resign after rejecting deal: 'I think we're going to sign him'

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Vladimir Guerrero Jr #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs to first base against the Houston Astros during a Grapefruit League spring training game at TD Ballpark on March 10, 2025 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Miguel Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays fans hoping the team will ink star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term deal got a massive dose of optimism Thursday. Team president Mark Shapiro told reporters he's confident the team will still get a deal done with Guerrero, despite reports the first baseman rejected a $500 million extension.

Shapiro, who has served as the team's president since 2015, said he believes the Blue Jays "will sign [Guerrero.] I think we're going to extend him." Despite saying he did not want to negotiate a contract extension once spring training started, Guerrero offered similar quotes Thursday. Guerrero said he also felt optimistic about a deal, and that he would not shut the door on returning to the Blue Jays.

That's quite the development after Guerrero turned down a reported $500 million extension from the team prior to the start of spring training. In early March, Guerrero confirmed he rejected the team's most recent offer, and implied he is seeking a deal closer to $600 million, per ESPN.

Shapiro didn't directly address the reported gap in contract talks, but noted that Guerrero could need to hit free agency to get a better feel for what other teams believe he's worth.

"The challenge has been, the area we've talked about before, finding the sweet spot of sharing risk. What defines that sweet spot? Different contracts, different moments in time that make it more of a challenge or less of a challenge, ultimately, sometimes free agency provides the clearest answer to that. Could be before free agency, could be during free agency. But I'm optimistic we will sign him. That's how I feel."

Allowing that to happen could be a significant risk. Between now and the end of the season, the Blue Jays have exclusive rights to Guerrero, and are the only team that can ink him to a long-term deal. By letting Guerrero reach free agency, the team risks entering a bidding war with multiple franchises. While Shapiro still believes the Blue Jays would come out on top, he's playing a dangerous game, especially if Guerrero is now willing to negotiate a new deal after his self-imposed February deadline.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could receive massive deal in free agency

At 26, Guerrero stands to receive a superstar-caliber contract should he hit the free-agent market. Since reaching the majors in 2019, Guerrero has performed like one of the best young hitters in the game. He carries a career .288/.363/.500 slash line with 160 home runs over six seasons. He's also a four-time All-Star who nearly won an MVP award in 2021.

Guerrero doesn't offer the same value as Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani and hasn't reached the same offensive heights as Juan Soto, but few players hit the market with Guerrero's combination of excellent stats and youth.

Guerrero may ultimately fall short of getting Ohtani or Soto money, but he'll still wind up among the highest-paid players in the game after this season. The Blue Jays know as much, and also know the risks of letting Guerrero head to free agency.

If Shapiro truly is confident the team will ink Guerrero to a long-term deal, it would be in Toronto's best interest to get it done before 29 other MLB franchises can enter the fray.