BMW Championship: Keegan Bradley, the last man in the field, hangs on to win in Colorado

BMW Championship - Round Three CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 24: Keegan Bradley celebrates with a fist pump after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole green as fans cheer during the third round of the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 24, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

Keegan Bradley was the last man in the field this week in Colorado.

That clearly didn’t bother him one bit.

Bradley, who started the week out at No. 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, beat out Adam Scott to grab the win at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon at Castle Pines Golf Club outside of Denver. That marked his first win of the season and moved him up an incredible 46 spots in the standings — which earned him a spot in the Tour Championship next week to wrap up the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Bradley finished with an even par 72 on Sunday, which dropped him to 13-under on the week. He is now the first active U.S. Ryder Cup captain to win on the PGA Tour since Davis Love III did so in 2015. The only other golfer to pull that off was Jack Nicklaus. He will also jump up to No. 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Though he made eight birdies on Saturday, including a stretch on the front nine where he sank three of them in a row, Bradley only posted a 2-under 70 in his third round. That gave him a one shot lead over the field. Just about everyone was on pace with him on Moving Day, too. Only eight golfers in the 50-man field broke 70 in the third round.

Bradley then basically just hung on all day on Sunday. He started his final round with a birdie after sticking his approach at the par-5 1st. Scott, however, drained a deep eagle putt at the first to keep pace with Bradley — which he did through the turn. As Bradley rattled off 11 straight pars, Scott finally slipped. He made three straight bogeys to start his back nine after running into trouble around the greens repeatedly, which dropped him three shots back and all but out of the running.

Bradley’s par streak finally ended at the 15th after he stuck his approach in the greenside bunker, which left him with his first bogey in 16 holes. Scott bogeyed there too, after missing a putt within five feet.

While Ludvig Åberg applied pressure with a birdie at the 17th ahead of him, Bradley just barely left an eagle putt short at the par 5. That left him with a tap-in birdie and pushed his lead back to two.

Bradley, who walked up to the 18th green with huge "U-S-A" chants from the crowd, then three-putted for a bogey at the final hole to seal his even par 72 and the win.

Åberg, Scott and Sam Burns — who posted the round of the day with a 7-under 65 — finished in second at 11-under on the week. They were three shots clear of the group in fifth, which included Xander Schauffele and Cam Davis.

Bradley has now won seven times on the PGA Tour in his career. He has a pair of runner-up finishes this season, including when he lost in a playoff at the Sony Open in January, and he finished T18 at the PGA Championship — which marked his best finish at a major this season.

While he finished 1-over for the week on the back half of the leaderboard, Scottie Scheffler will still enter the Tour Championship at No. 1 in the standings. Scheffler, who has won six times this season, leads the field in the FedEx Cup standings by more than 1,000 points. Xander Schauffele, who won both the PGA Championship and the British Open this year, is safely in second. Hideki Matsuyama, who withdrew this week due to a back injury , will be in third at East Lake if he's able to play.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.