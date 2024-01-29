Brandon Aiyuk makes unreal catch off Lions defender's facemask to get 49ers back into NFC championship

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left, watches the ball before catching a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

The San Francisco 49ers were desperate for a big play in the second half of Sunday's NFC championship game.

They got one, with a big assist from Kindle Vildor's facemask.

With San Francisco trailing the Detroit Lions, 24-10 in the third quarter, Brock Purdy looked deep to Brandon Aiyuk on first-and-10 from the 49ers' 45-yard line. He missed his target with an overthrow that Vildor had a chance to intercept. Instead, the ball bounced off Vildor's hands and then his facemask into the hands of a diving Aiyuk at the four-yard line.

Replay showed that Aiyuk indeed made the catch after the ball ricocheted off Vildor's helmet.

Vildor touched him down before Aiyuk hit the turf. It wasn't a touchdown, but it was a 51-yard completion. Three plays later, Purdy found Aiyuk in the end zone to cut Detroit's lead to 24-17.

It was huge score for the 49ers, who were dominated in the first half that Detroit led, 24-7. And the kind of play to shift the momentum of a game with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

San Francisco went on to force a fumble on Detroit's next possession and converted the turnover into a Christian McCaffrey touchdown run. And just like that, a once-17-point Lions lead had been erased.