Brandon Ingram reaches three-year, $120 million extension with Raptors after trade

Brandon Ingram is sticking with the Toronto Raptors for the foreseeable future.

Ingram struck a three-year, $120 million extension with the franchise on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania . The contract includes a player option during the 2027-28 campaign, and stops Ingram from becoming a free agent this summer. Ingram was dealt to the Raptors ahead of the deadline in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and a pair of future draft picks.

Ingram has not played in a game since Dec. 7, when he went down with a sprained ankle in a contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It marked the latest injury the 27-year-old has faced this season, though it’s not expected to sideline him for long. It’s unclear when he will make his debut with the Raptors.

Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games this season with the Pelicans. He was the team’s second-leading scorer behind only Zion Williamson before he was dealt away, though the Pelicans hold just a 12-41 record and have struggled all year. Ingram leaves New Orleans having averaged 20 points in six different seasons, which is tied for the most in franchise history alongside Anthony Davis. He’s also one of just six players in the league to have averaged at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in each of the last four seasons, too.

When healthy, the former No. 2 overall draft pick should be able to provide a big scoring boost for the Raptors to pair with stars Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. The Raptors sit at just 16-37 on the season heading into Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and they are looking at a season where they miss the playoffs for a third straight campaign.

While it will take a significant push in the back half of the season to avoid that, and Ingram will have to play a major role, the Raptors clearly believe that Ingram can help boost their current core and bring them back into a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.