Braves' Marcell Ozuna reportedly pleads no contest to DUI charges after arrest

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Marcell Ozuna #20 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot park on May 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna pleaded no contest to the driving under the influence charge that stemmed from his arrest last fall, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Ozuna will pay a $1,000 fine.

Ozuna was arrested in August , which marked his second arrest in less than 15 months at the time. The arresting officer in this case reportedly had to reach speeds of nearly 90 mph in a 35 mph zone to catch up with Ozuna before he arrested him early on Aug. 19, 2022. Ozuna was not charged with speading at the time, but instead was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. He was released on bond.

"Disappointed my team, disappointed my family," Ozuna said at the time, via the Journal-Constitution. "Don't have anything more to say. It's a legal matter."

Ozuna was arrested initially in May 2021 for aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery-family violence charges. Ozuna was allegedly seen by police grabbing a woman's neck and throwing her against the wall in that incident. Major League Baseball suspended him for 20 games as a result, and he received six months probation and entered a diversion program.

Ozuna, 32, is hitting .146 so far this season and has six home runs and 9 RBI. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $65 million deal with the Braves. Atlanta holds a 24-11 record so far this season, and has won 10 of its last 13 games, headed into a two-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox that starts on Tuesday night.