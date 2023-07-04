Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. makes MLB history with 40th stolen base in win vs. Guardians

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians Jul 3, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second as Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) is late with the tag during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports - 20987235

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made MLB history on Monday night, a week out from the All-Star break.

Acuña stole his 40th base of the season in the Braves' 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. That made him the first player in MLB history to record at least 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBI before the All-Star break, according to the league .

He's the first player since Rickey Henderson in 1986 with 40 stolen bases and 50 RBI before the All-Star Game. Acuña is the quickest to record 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in league history, too, having hit the mark in just 84 games, via ESPN .

Acuña got his 40th stolen base of the season in the top of the third inning at Progressive Field on Monday night. After getting on base with a single to right, Acuña successfully made it to second, though just barely. He appeared to injure his shoulder on the play, too, though he remained in the game.

.@ronaldacunajr24 is the first player since Rickey Henderson in 1986 with 40+ SB and 50+ RBI before the All-Star Game.



(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/W9Pb0oONbN — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2023

Acuña was then hit in on an RBI single by Ozzie Albies, which gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead. Michael Harris hit a pair of solo home runs in the two-run win, and Marcell Ozuna added one of his own in the fourth. The Braves have now won nine straight games, and hold a nine-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the NL East.

Acuña has 21 home runs and 54 RBI so far this season to go with his 40 stolen bases. The 25-year-old is averaging .335 at the plate, has 113 hits and was named to his third straight All-Star game. He was just named the NL Player of the Month for June and the Player of the Week on Monday, too.