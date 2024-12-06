Brian Thompson shooting latest updates: Manhunt enters day 3 as new clues emerge on UnitedHeathcare CEO shooter's identity

A moment of flirtation could provide a key clue to help identify the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, as the manhunt entered its third day on Friday.

Police officials on Thursday were able to release new surveillance photos of a "person of interest wanted for questioning" about the shooting pictured without a face mask. The NYPD did not confirm to Yahoo News that the person photographed was the suspected shooter nor identify where and when the photos were taken.

The hooded man in the photo is seen smiling, with his face mask pushed down around his neck in a flirtatious moment with a female employee at a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side, police sources told multiplenews outlets. Upon checking him in, she asked to see his smile.

The suspect appears to have arrived in Manhattan on Nov. 24, 10 days prior to the shooting, on a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta, Ga., though it's unclear if he boarded the bus in Atlanta, police officials told newsmedia. The suspect checked out of the hostel on Nov. 29, then checked back in the next day using a fake New Jersey identification, according to authorities.

Security camera footage obtained by Yahoo News appears to show a person matching the description of the suspected shooter walking west on 55th street — a block from the Hilton hotel where the attack took place — at about 6:20 a.m. The person in the video appears to pause and lean over a pile of trash bags on the sidewalk for a few seconds before continuing on.

Thompson, 50, was shot in New York City, just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The New York Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the shooter in what NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called "a brazen, targeted attack" that "does not appear to be a random act of violence."

The suspect was described by police as a light-skinned male wearing a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers and "a very distinctive grey backpack."

Investigators have been combing through surveillance footage and examining evidence, including bullet casings that according to the Associated Press had the words delay, deny and depose written on them. Police are working to determine whether the words may hint at the suspect's motive, which remains unclear.

The NYPD told Yahoo News it could not confirm there were messages on the bullet casings.

Investigators also believe he may have dropped a water bottle at the scene. A fingerprint was found on the bottle, but the print was smudged, which means it can't be identified. They are also examining whether a cell phone that was left behind at the scene belonged to the gunman. Police haven't been able to gain access to the device yet.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Washington Post shows the suspect leaving midtown Manhattan's 57th Street subway station for the F train at 6:15 a.m. ET. The suspect's clothing matches the images released Wednesday by the NYPD.

After leaving the station, the suspect is next seen at 6:17 a.m. inside a Starbucks coffee shop on Sixth Avenue.

Police said the shooter arrived at the scene on foot just several minutes before Thompson showed up outside the Hilton Hotel. Thompson was visiting New York City from Minnesota for an investor conference.

The suspect then approached Thompson from behind and shot him in the back and leg, police said. The gun appeared to be fitted with a silencer and seemed to jam, a law enforcement official told CNN, but the suspect was able to fix it and continued firing.

The shooter headed north on foot before getting on a bicycle and riding toward Central Park, where he was last seen.

During an NYPD press conference on Wednesday, police initially reported the suspect had taken an electric Citi Bike, but the company, owned by Lyft, later said the suspect had not used one of those bikes.

Sources told ABC News that the shooter was also caught on a surveillance camera outside a public housing project on the Upper West Side, at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The NYPD has now reportedly sought a search warrant for that location.

"We will not rest until we identify and apprehend the shooter in this case," Tisch said. "I want to be clear: At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State, according to his company profile. He joined the company in 2004.

In a statement, UnitedHealth Group said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson. ... We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."

Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that he had been receiving "some threats" but didn't know the details.

"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she told the news outlet. "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, from Minnesota, said in a post on X: "This is a horrifying and shocking act of violence. My thoughts are with Brian Thompson's family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the news of Thompson's shooting "horrifying."

"A terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," he wrote on X. "Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."