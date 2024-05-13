Bronny James medically cleared to play in NBA, expected to remain in draft

USC v Arizona LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 14: Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans looks on in the second half of a quarterfinal game against the Arizona Wildcats during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wildcats defeated the Trojans 70-49. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images)

USC's Bronny James has been medically cleared to play in the NBA by the league's Fitness to Play Panel, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony.

James collapsed and experienced cardiac arrest during a workout with USC last July. He was hospitalized and in the ICU before he was released three days later. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, and later underwent surgery.

After being cleared to return to basketball, James rejoined the USC lineup in December. Following the NCAA season, he entered the transfer portal and declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

According to ESPN, James' approval by the panel will allow him to fully participate in this week's combine. James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, is expected to participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages beginning on Tuesday.

James, 19, played 23 games for USC during his freshman season and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He joined the Trojans as a four-star recruit and the No. 27 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 as ranked by Rivals.

A lot of scouts and execs are curious to see how well he performs at the combine in NBA spacing during 5v5 scrimmage play on Tuesday and Wednesday. These next 3 days in Chicago will determine if/where he gets drafted in June. https://t.co/4bMPw7VyfP — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) May 13, 2024

"He's a very smart player and has a solid feel for the game," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports's Krysten Peek in March. "He needs more time to develop, but the fundamental mechanics are there."

There is a May 29 deadline for James to decide if he will remain in the NBA draft or return to NCAA ball. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that it's expected James will stay in the draft, which will take place June 26-27 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

LeBron James said in the past he wants to play with his son before he retires. The Los Angeles Lakers hold the 55th overall pick and the thought is that the team would be interested in drafting Bronny James in hopes of his father re-signing there for a seventh season.

But if a different team drafts Bronny, that will lead to some interesting speculation in the days leading into the opening of the NBA free agent market.