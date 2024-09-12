Browns DE Myles Garrett misses Thursday's practice with foot injury

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Cleveland. The Cowboys won 33-17. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Thursday due to a foot injury and was added to the team's injury report.

However, Garrett is expected to play in the Browns' Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot. That also applies to fellow defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who sat out Thursday's practice with a back injury. Both players are experiencing soreness, but their injuries aren't considered serious.

Garrett notched one sack in Week 1's 33–17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, compiling two tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

The eight-year veteran was named AP 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season after getting 14 sacks, 42 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits.