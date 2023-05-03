Bryce Harper returns to Phillies lineup vs. Dodgers just 160 days after Tommy John surgery

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Less than six months after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Bryce Harper was back in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform on Tuesday.

The two-time NL MVP made his 2023 debut after missing the first 30 games of the season following the offseason procedure. He picked a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers to break into the season, facing reining NL ERA king Julio Urías.

Follow along here for Harper's Phillies return

Harper took his first at-bat to an ovation from the few Phillies fans in the Dodger Stadium crowd.

Bryce Harper struck out in his first at-bat, but still great (and wild) to see him back out therepic.twitter.com/JQ3aBLQzqF — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 3, 2023

But Urías got the best of the first matchup as Harper struck out swinging on the fifth pitch of the at-bat to end the top of a scoreless first inning.

With the Phillies trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Harper put the ball in play on his second at-bat. But his groundball dribbler to third base made for an easy out at first.

Harper's back a lot earlier than expected

Regardless of his results at the plate on Tuesday, Harper's return was a welcome and somewhat unexpected sight for Phillies fans. He returned ahead of schedule, 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Various reports placed his timetable to return anywhere from Mid-May to July, placing him back weeks ahead of the most optimistic reports.

Tommy John surgery generally sidelines pitchers for a full season, while position players who don't put the same stress on their elbows tend to return faster. Shohei Ohtani returned to the Los Angeles Angels lineup in May of 2019 as a designated hitter eight months after undergoing the procedure. He did not pitch that season.

Harper will likewise return as a designated hitter as he's not yet ready to throw as a position player. He's been working out at first base and is expected to eventually return to that position instead of his usual spot in right field, which requires more throwing.

Harper sustained the UCL tear last May. A broken thumb sidelined him in the middle of the season, but he played through the UCL tear as a designated hitter through the end of the season and during Philadelphia's run to the World Series against the eventual champion Houston Astros.

He slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in 99 regular season games and opted for Tommy John surgery in the offseason on Nov. 23.