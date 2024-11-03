Bryce Young guides Panthers to dramatic come-from-behind win over Saints

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

It wasn't pretty, but it was a win all the same: Bryce Young, the much-maligned and benched former No. 1 pick, managed to guide the Carolina Panthers to a win over divisional rival New Orleans. Young now has three wins as a starter in the NFL.

The key drive came with 3:26 left in the game, as Young led Carolina on a four-play, 64-yard touchdown drive over just 1:08 to take a one-point 23-22 lead.

Young wasn't exactly stellar, going 16 of 26 for 171 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Chuba Hubbard led the Panthers with two touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Derek Carr returned to quarterback the Saints, throwing for 236 yards on 18 of 31 completions, with one touchdown.

Carolina, which was in the pole position for the No. 1 draft pick coming into Sunday, is now one of several teams with two wins on the season. New Orleans has now lost seven straight games after beginning the season 2-0.