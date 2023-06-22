Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton declines $40M option, will become free agent

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 30: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Fiserv Forum on March 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Khris Middleton is a pending free agent.

The three time All-Star declined his $40 million option with the Milwaukee Bucks and will test free agency. His agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski of the decision Wednesday night.

The news does not exclude Middleton from returning to the Bucks. But Milwaukee will have to compete with other suitors in order to retain the veteran forward who played a key role in the Bucks' 2021 NBA championship.

Middleton, 31, is coming off an injury-plagued season that limited him to 33 games. A wrist injury limited Middleton early in the season, while a right knee injury sidelined him late. Middleton underwent surgery on his knee shortly after Milwaukee's brief playoff appearance that yielded a first-round loss to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

After averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists while making his third All-Star team in 2021-22, Middleton was limited to 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in just 24.3 minutes per game in his injury0plagued 2022-23 campaign.

Middleton has played 10 of his 11 NBA seasons with the Bucks after being drafted and playing for the Detroit Pistons in 2012.