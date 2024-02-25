Caitlin Clark triple-doubles as Iowa drops 101 points in win over Illinois

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a three point basket with Iowa guards Molly Davis, left, and Gabbie Marshall, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette) (Cliff Jette/AP)

Caitlin Clark filled up the box score on Sunday as No. 4 Iowa bounced back in a big way from a loss to Indiana.

The Hawkeyes All-American posted her 16th career triple-double as Iowa cruised to a 101-85 win over Illinois. Clark tallied 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for her fifth triple-double of the season. The win ensured that Iowa wouldn't record consecutive losses for the first time this season.

Iowa took control of the game early with a 30-18 edge through the first quarter. Illinois never challenged from there as Iowa was able to rest Clark for the final minutes of the fourth quarter while holding a double-digit lead.

The 24 points added to Clark's record tally as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball history. The effort moved her to within 51 points of breaking the all-time scoring record among men and women held by LSU legend Pete Maravich.