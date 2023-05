New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals gets set against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

There were rumors the Arizona Cardinals were shopping former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the 2023 NFL Draft. No deal materialized, causing the Cardinals to take matters into their own hands.

The team released Hopkins on Friday.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

